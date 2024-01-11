Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

UrbanArt Commission

Friday, January 12, 6-8 p.m.

My “L” key has been giving me troubLe these days. I have to punch it a biLLion times for it to work. I speLLed BeaLe “Beae” the other day. It’s embarrassing. Do you know how many Ls I have to use in a given day? Just take a look at the past few sentences. TroubLe, biLLion, speLLed, BeaLe. That’s six Ls, and add another six since I typed out those words twice, so it’s 12 — gah, there’s another one, so now we’re at 13. That means 13 times I’ve had to go bang bang on my keyboard to pop out a word. I know, the triaLs of my Life could make anyone weep.

And here I am about to add to my taLLy of that … that … gosh … I was gonna say unspeakabLe but then I didn’t want to have to bang that one out, so my next option was unmentionabLe, and then I couldn’t think of another synonym because I became so frustrated at my predicament. So it was gonna be unspeakabLe or unmentionabLe Letter. Letter? Yet another L? All this to say that I wanted to talk about UrbanArt Commission (no offensive characters there) and their Movable Art Collection, whose Ls I will excuse, because I like art and I like the UrbanArt Commission (UAC).

The Movable Art Collection is part of UAC’s collection of local art displayed on a rotating basis in libraries, universities, park facilities, City Hall, and the airport. The opening reception will feature light hors d'oeuvres and drinks in the first hour, followed by words about the program from the Movable Collection curator and program manager, Richard Echols. Reserve a spot to attend for free here.

TheatreWorks

Friday, January 12-28

Are both Ls in ILLinois reaLLy necessary? Would we lose anything if it were speLLed ILinois? Sure, you couLd argue that the doubLe Ls keep that first “I” a short vowel, but ILLinois is aLready a word without ruLes. That “S” — silent, and why? Just because. So speLLing ILLinois like ILinois really wouldn’t be that ridicuLous. But aLas, I don’t make the ruLes of grammar and speLLing, nor do I enforce them. My editor does. Which is why I must — regretfulLy — spell the title of PLayhouse on the Square’s Latest production: Greater ILLinois.

Written by Steven Stafford, Greeter ILLinois is one of the 2022 winners of the NewWorks@TheWorks PLaywriting Competition, so this is the worLd premier of the play (a pretty big deaL if you ask me). As PLayhouse writes: “Greater Illinois tells two interwoven stories that examine the intersections of fear, race, and homophobia. The Greater Illinois Council, a government agency insistent on “making a brighter tomorrow today” no matter the human cost, opposes, a Black woman standing her ground, a gay man terrified for his life, and the ghosts that haunt them. What lengths will we go to seek justice?”

Performances run through January 28, Thursday to Saturday with an 8 p.m. curtain and with a 2 p.m. curtain on Sunday. Tickets ($25) can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy ABBA Revisited/bpacc

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

Saturday, January 13, 3 p.m. AND 7 p.m.

You know what I Love about ABBA? No Ls in their name. A.B.B.A. (I’ve aLso aLways secretLy Loved how cLoseLy it resembLes the first two syLLabLes of my name.) I aLso Love how ABBA’s music has infiLtrated pop cuLture throughout the decades, just as Ls invade aLL my thoughts apparentLy. But, I mean, who doesn’t Love ABBA? “Mamma Mia”? “Dancing Queen”? “AngeL Eyes”? Hit after hit. (Much Like me typing on this dang keyboard.) And if you’re in awe of ABBA as much as I, then do I have the thing for you. This weekend, BPACC is putting on two concerts by ABBA Revisited, an ABBA tribute band, for your viewing pLeasure. The concerts are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and tickets ($40) are availabLe for purchase here. Hurry fast! They’re aLmost gone.

Elmwood Cemetery

Sunday, January 14, 2 p.m.

If I were paid to write by the Letter (not the word as I am today, which is why every one of these Five Things is aLways a rambLing mess and my L key has given up on me), I’d happiLy use aLL the Letters, except for L — I’d resentfuLLy use that joker. If you are or were a writer, you’d get it. Perhaps, you’re one of the writers at rest in ELmwood Cemetery, one of the writers that Sheena Barnett will speak about during her “The Plot Thickens” presentation.

As the presentation’s description that I’ve copied and pasted to avoid typing out any more Ls says: “Learn about the judge whose poetry still inspires more than 100 years after his passing, and get to know the educator and historian whose work is integral to understanding Memphis history. Meet the ‘godmother of Afro-Hispanic literature and culture,’ and the woman who broadcast a live radio show from a jet fighter. Visit the final resting place of the man who wrote thousands of pages about the Civil War and the reverend who wrote about ghosts.”

Cue the oohs and aahs. Tickets which are $20 a person are available for purchase here, but there appears to be some 2 for 1 deal going on at the time of this writing, so get on that. Snacks are included in the ticket price.

× Expand Photography by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

National Civil Rights Museum

Monday, January 15, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

So … I must apologize to the letter L on my keyboard. It turns out I had lodged a crumb of Trader Joe’s version of Cheetos under it. Yes, I’m disgusting and I’m disgustED. But here we are, just in time for the last thing to do this weekend. Oh wait. It’s on a Monday?! Yes, indeed, it’s Martin Luther King Day.

For the day, the National Civil Rights Museum will celebrate with a daylong event that kicks off yearlong observes themed “History Moves Us Forward” as the museum focuses on major civil rights milestones with anniversaries in 2024. The day will include free admission and extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Highlights include local organizations, children's activities, entertainment by local artists such as vocalist Gerald Richardson, Overton High School choir, and more.

Guests are encouraged to give back by bringing canned goods and nonperishables to donate to the Mid-South Food Bank. NCRM has also partnered with Vitalant for a blood drive at local centers from December 15th to January 15th and onsite on January 15th. Donors will receive free admission for two people in 2024.