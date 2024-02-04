Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

A new month brings a breath of fresh, artistic air to Memphis’ stages and spaces. Fall in love with a new exhibit, score, or soliloquy in this week’s offerings from Germantown to Downtown. Discover even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 5 Expand Creative Aging - TN Shakespeare × 2 of 5 Expand Les Misérables at the Orpheum × 3 of 5 Expand University Symphony Orchestra - Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center × 4 of 5 Expand Opening Reception for “What were you meant for?” × 5 of 5 Expand Lizz Wright at GPAC Prev Next

Creative Aging Studio Course: All The World's A Stage

This free workshop invites adults ages 65+ to experience the theater and delve into Shakespeare's world by speaking in verse, acting in scenes, acting soliloquies, sonnets, learning Elizabethan Dances and Court movement, and more

Tennessee Shakespeare Company | February 6 and 8

Les Misérables

The world’s most popular musical returns to Memphis! Explore brilliant staging and award-winning scored musical numbers as the Orpheum welcomes a forever favorite back home.

Orpheum Theatre | February 6-11

University Symphony Orchestra presents “Star Crossed”

Enjoy an enchanting celebration of love and its complexities through music. “Star Crossed” features music inspired by famous love stories to create a captivating and romantic atmosphere just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | February 9

Opening Reception for “What were you meant for?”

Memphis filmmaker Kevin Brooks presents an art exhibition that delves deep into the world of film to uncover the seldom-seen layers of Black male identity. Through curated cinematic moments, the exhibition forces viewers to confront their own biases and question ingrained beliefs about strength, resilience, and emotional depth.

Crosstown Arts | February 9

Lizz Wright

Acclaimed vocalist Lizz Wright joins the GPAC with a soaring reflection of the cultural fabric of America through song, transcending social divides with songs that embody a tradition that allows audiences to feel at home.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | February 9