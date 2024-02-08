Five Things To Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Matthew Murphy & EvanZimmerman for MurphyMade

Orpheum Theatre

Performances through Sunday, February 11

Hey, with Valentine’s Day coming up, I thought I’d just cut to the chase and give you my number. It’s 24601. Who am I? Jean Valjean. Nah, I’m kidding, but I’d go to prison for 19 years if you’d let me steal your heart. I’m sorry I can’t help myself — I’ve just been thinking about Les Mis ever since I saw it on Tuesday, and gollee, if you haven’t seen it yet, you gotta. Tickets ($30-$175) are selling out fast — like really fast — so get on it. Purchase ’em here.

Remaining performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Following the Saturday matinee performance, audience members will be invited to a Q&A session with the cast and crew at no additional cost.

× Expand photography courtesy Mosh TEX.S10-1 SUE: The T. rex Experience temp exhibit at DMNS. Feb. 12th - April 25th 2021.

Museum of Science & History

Opens Friday, February 10

Hey, I just wanted to let you know that I dig you. I think you’re dino-mite, and I dino why but I have a feeling you’ll dig MoSH’s newest exhibit, where you can come between two titans with full-scale casts of Sue, the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex specimen, and T. rex’s nemesis, Triceratops. SUE: The T. rex Experience is an immersive experience for visitors of all ages where you can take a whiff of the dinos’ putrid breath, watch Sue tromp through the Late Cretaceous forest, feel the texture of dinosaur skin, and hear the subsonic rumble of a T. rex.

In honor of her arrival, MoSH will celebrate with a Rock Swap on Saturday (10:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.), where folks can play with tools of the trade, make their own pet rocks, and enjoy special mini-presentations at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Later in the day (6–8 p.m.), MoSH will host a Toast to T. Rex, where guests can take in captivating science demonstrations, sip on signature pop-rock cocktails, immerse themselves in tunes beneath the stars in the planetarium, and marvel at the magnificent T. Rex. Both events are included with a general admission ticket. Sue will be sticking around until May 13th.

× Expand photography courtesy MBG

Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, February 9, 7 – 10 p.m.

You whisk me off my feet. You’re wine in a million. I like you a choco-lot. These are just some of the compliments you can throw your love’s way when you invite them to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates. For this 21+ event, attendees will enjoy perfect pairings of chocolates by Memphis Chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix with select whiskeys, wines, and craft beers, plus live music from the Beale Street All Star Band. Each ticket includes admission to the event, five adult beverages each paired with a Phillip Ashley chocolate, and small bites. Tickets are $60/members and $75/nonmembers.

× Expand Photography by Red Morley Hewitt on Unsplash

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, February 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Are you a New Year firework? Because you make my heart explode. And if you’re like, “It’s February, what are you talking about?” We’re talking about the Lunar New Year, the beginning of the new year based on the lunar calendar as celebrated in many Asian cultures. The Brooks, for its part, is ready to celebrate with a day filled with exciting performances like a traditional Chinese fan dance, live music, art-making for all ages, authentic food including free Dim Sum samples and jasmine tea for the first 500 guests, and more. Plus, guests Learn about the collection of Chinese art at a Gallery Talk about the exhibition, “China Blues: The World of Blue and White” at 10:30 a.m. See the full schedule here. The event is free with registration — register here.

× Expand Photography by RJM press Curtis Arima: "Shifting Hierarchy Royal Blue Brooch"

Metal Museum

Sunday, February 11, 3 – 5 p.m.

Are you a jewelry box? Because I want to open you up and discover all the hidden treasures within your heart. Too cheesy? Sorry. I found that one on the internet and I wanted to segue into talking about jewelry and about the Metal Museum’s latest exhibition.

Radical Jewelry Makeover: The Artist Project brings together jewelers working together to examine mining issues while making innovative jewelry from recycled sources. Volunteer “miners,” “smelters,” “refiners,” and metalsmiths join forces to recycle and reuse donated jewelry to create unique, innovative, handmade jewelry. Join the Metal Museum for a conversation with the Radical Jewelry Makeover co-directors, Susie Ganch and Kathleen Kennedy, at the opening reception this Sunday. RSVP for the talk here and read more about the exhibit here.

The exhibition is on display through April 14th. To coincide with the exhibition’s run, the Metal Museum will also offer two classes (February 17th and March 16th) for those who want to create a one-of-a-kind piece of their own. Students will be able to bring their old jewelry or use provided pieces, and then will learn how to take apart old jewelry and repurpose it into new jewelry using rivets, glue, and wire. Register for a class here.