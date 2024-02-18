Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, experience local-meets-global perspectives of the arts through dance, music and visual art, film, dance, and theatre. Discover even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Harmonizing Herstory

Experience a musical celebration of all things women with Iris Collective musicians—violinist Carolyn Heubl and cellist Kimberly Patteron—and woman-inspired retailer ARCHd.

ARCHd | February 21

Indie Memphis Screening: BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE'S PRESIDENT

A special screening of Academy Award-nominated film, “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” explores Uganda’s 2021 presidential election, when music star, activist and opposition leader Bobi Wine, together with his wife Barbie, embarks in a dangerous fight for freedom from President Museveni’s oppressive 35-year regime.

Malco Studio on the Square | February 21

Cazateatro Presents the “Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Dance Workshop

An Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Dance Workshop will feature Bomba, a traditional dance and musical style of Puerto Rico, Afro-Latino culture and music, and special guest “BomPleneras, Las Bompleneras", an all-women group led by Ivelisse Diaz, established in 2010 from Chicago.

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre | February 22

Succession

Hattiloo presents Succession, which explores the world of Black theater through the actions of a promising young actor and his perceived obstacles in a relentless quest to reach the Broadway stage.

Hattiloo Theatre | February 23-March 24

Winter Mix

Ballet Memphis’ annual mixed repertoire production showcases a broad scope of ballet, featuring two new commissions as well as a must-see for lovers of dance: Matthew Neenan’s “Party of the Year,” set to the music of B.B. King, Ray Charles, Nat King Cole and Joni Mitchell.

Ballet Memphis at Playhouse on the Square | February 23-25