Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, experience local-meets-global perspectives of the arts through dance, music and visual art, film, dance, and theatre.
ARCHd
Indie Memphis
Cazateatro
Hattiloo
Ballet Memphis
Experience a musical celebration of all things women with Iris Collective musicians—violinist Carolyn Heubl and cellist Kimberly Patteron—and woman-inspired retailer ARCHd.
ARCHd | February 21
Indie Memphis Screening: BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE'S PRESIDENT
A special screening of Academy Award-nominated film, “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” explores Uganda’s 2021 presidential election, when music star, activist and opposition leader Bobi Wine, together with his wife Barbie, embarks in a dangerous fight for freedom from President Museveni’s oppressive 35-year regime.
Malco Studio on the Square | February 21
Cazateatro Presents the “Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Dance Workshop
An Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Dance Workshop will feature Bomba, a traditional dance and musical style of Puerto Rico, Afro-Latino culture and music, and special guest “BomPleneras, Las Bompleneras", an all-women group led by Ivelisse Diaz, established in 2010 from Chicago.
Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre | February 22
Hattiloo presents Succession, which explores the world of Black theater through the actions of a promising young actor and his perceived obstacles in a relentless quest to reach the Broadway stage.
Hattiloo Theatre | February 23-March 24
Ballet Memphis’ annual mixed repertoire production showcases a broad scope of ballet, featuring two new commissions as well as a must-see for lovers of dance: Matthew Neenan’s “Party of the Year,” set to the music of B.B. King, Ray Charles, Nat King Cole and Joni Mitchell.
Ballet Memphis at Playhouse on the Square | February 23-25