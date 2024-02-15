Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Performances through February 18

Are you a streetcar? ’Cause you look like you oughta be named Desire. See what I did there? A little Tennessee Williams pick-up line. But don’t you worry: You’re the only 10 I see. Here’s the bummer, though: This weekend is the last weekend for you to see the Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

As TSC states: “In post-WWII New Orleans, an Old South wanting to rest in peace is confronted by a shocking New South. The world of fantasy and magic cracks in its fragility as immigrant Stanley creates his path to the American Dream while the tortured Blanche tries desperately to cling to hers. Williams’ poetic and savage drama would change the course of playwriting forever with this personal story that remains achingly modern.”

Remaining performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets ($22-$42) here.

Oh, and TSC isn’t the only theater company getting with Mr. Tennessee Williams this spring. Theatre Memphis is also putting on another Williams’ classic: The Glass Menagerie. Performances are going on through February 25th. Find out more here.

× Expand photography by tom harris

The Halloran Centre

Friday, February 16, 6:30 p.m.

Hey, I just wanted to let you know that you’re simply the best, better than all the rest. And now, to invoke the great Tina Turner once more, we’re rolling, rolling to the second thing to do. Memphis River Parks Partnership is putting on the inaugural This Is Memphis event to celebrate Tom Lee Park and the future of MRPP. This year’s event will be marked with the premiere of “A Riverfront for Everyone,” an exciting new 25-minute documentary on the making of Tom Lee Park. Along with the film’s premiere, the evening will feature a silent auction of fun, unique Memphis-related experiences, with generous bites and drinks provided throughout the evening.

Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased here. Learn more about the making of the film here.

× Expand photography by hollywood feed

Overton Bark at Overton Park

Saturday, February 17, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.

You’re the Mardi to my Gras. And the you in this situation is, of course, my dog. And I’m sure many of you can say the same, so bring your pup out to the pawty at Overton Bark. Mardi Growl will feature a dog costume contest, Hollywood Feed giveaways, dog caricatures, food trucks, a dog parade, and live music from the Mighty Souls Brass Band. Judges will award dog costume contest winners at noon. Plus, adoptable dogs will be on-site from the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, Alive Rescue Memphis, and New Beginnings Rescue, so you can add to your krewe.

× Expand photography by brenton giesey

Gold Strike Casino

Sunday, February 18, 8 p.m.

You’re my jam. I’d sing along to you any day. Of course, I’m talking about Colbie Caillat’s 2007 hit “Bubbly.” What a bop. You know what I’m talking about … It starts in my toes, and I crinkle my nose. Wherever it goes, I always know. … Anyways, two-time Grammy award-winning Colbie Caillat is coming to Gold Strike Casino for a concert. Tickets ($59.50-$79.50) can be purchased here. No admittance under 21.

× Expand photography courtesy tops gallery

Tops Gallery

On display through March 9

Well, I have not three things left, not two, but one, right? Yes, and it’s about James Inscho’s “three left, one right” show of recent small gouache paintings at Tops Gallery. Our writer Michael Donahue interviewed the artist for our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, this week. Read Michael’s piece here.