Five Things To Do in Memphis This Weekend

Hattiloo Theatre

Performances through February 25

Hattiloo Theatre wraps up performances of Confederates this weekend. The play, by Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau, explores the reins that racial and gender bias still hold over American educational systems today. Within the show, two Black American women — an enslaved rebel and a professor at a contemporary university — are having parallel experiences of institutional racism, though they live over a century apart.

Performances are Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

Playhouse on the Square

Friday, February 23, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, February 24, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, February 25, 2 p.m.

Ballet Memphis’ mixed repertoire production showcases a broad scope of ballet, featuring new commissions and the reprise of an audience favorite. Artistic director Steven McMahon premieres a new work that uses dance to explore the potential and promise of dreaming with music by Dolly Parton. Matthew Neenan’s “Party of the Year” rounds out this mixed repertoire program with a tale of aspiration and triumph set to the music of B.B. King, Ray Charles, Nat King Cole and Joni Mitchell. Tickets ($35) can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery and gardens

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Theatre Memphis

Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Celebrate incredible artists and art administrators at Women in the Arts! This free community event features engaging panel discussions, live artist demos, captivating performances, a vibrant market, and so much more. This event takes place at the Dixon and at Theatre Memphis. A shuttle will be available to visit both locations. Find the schedule for the day’s activities here.

× Expand photography courtesy gpac

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 24, 8 p.m.

Trinity Irish Dance Company will redefine Irish dance medium with passion, flair, and precision. Through a unique blend of uncompromising power and grace, the troupe sends a consistent message of female empowerment with a repertory that has elevated the art form for over three decades. Purchase tickets ($25-$75) here.

× Expand Photography Scribbling Geek on Unsplash

Dim Sum King

Sunday, February 25, 5 p.m.

Greet the Year of the Dragon at the Chinese Historical Society of Memphis and Mid-South’s annual fundraising banquet, featuring a nine-course dinner and live entertainment. Enjoy a traditional Dragon dance, contemporary and traditional Chinese music, hometown legend and now Los Angeles-based DJ Neenaneen, live auction of local Asian-American art and traditional liquors, and open dance floor showcasing the beauty of Chinese-American culture. Tickets ($87.21) can be purchased here.