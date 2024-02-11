Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, gain a deeper understanding of and love for the creative journey behind the written word, the stage, visual arts, and song. Discover even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Zaire Love: Ghetto Girls Deserve Good Things

This new exhibit serves as an ode to the originators of carefree expressive style and culture that influence contemporary culture. “Ghetto Girls Deserve Good Things” exists to ensure ghetto girls have a chance to pull their seats up to the table and tell their stories.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at Christian Brothers University | Beginning February 11

Art Club with Joi Purvy

This hands-on arts class invites adults 21+ to decorate terracotta pots with acrylic paint and gold foil. Whether a beginner or an experienced artist, every attendee will learn that skills and techniques to decorate something beautiful to take home.

Arrow Creative | February 12

Symphony ReDefined: MYSP Benefit Concert

Experience live entertainment, food and refreshments, a silent auction, and more to benefit the Memphis Youth Symphony Program. ​​The evening will feature musical performances by Mark Edgar Stuart, Susan Marshall, River City Flutes, and MYSP students.

Crosstown Concourse | February 16

The Squirrels

A boundary-pushing, darkly satirical production for mature audiences, The Squirrels examines wealth inequality in which no creature is left unscathed.

Theatre Works | Beginning February 16

Wine Down with Words: A Literary Artist Forum

Hosted by the Memphis Black Arts Alliance (MBAA), this event welcomes aspiring and accomplished screenwriters, playwrights, and authors to a forum to share insights into their writing and publishing processes, discuss their literary careers, and engage with an audience eager to delve into the world of words.

Historic FireHouse Community Arts Center | February 17