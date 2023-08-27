Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Craft a vase while enjoying some vino, find out how you can be the spark in the arts, take a multi-sensory journey, follow the Shell on Wheels, and see A Raisin in the Sun. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Arrow Creative

Vases and Vinos with Sarah Stobbe

Learn all about crafting dynamic forms through the art of pottery. Whether you're a seasoned clay artist or totally new to the world of ceramics, this workshop is tailor-made for you. After practicing a variety of slab-building techniques, get excited to add delightful textures and mesmerizing patterns and create compelling contrast using underglaze washes! This event is 21 and up.

Arrow Creative | Wednesday, August 30

× Expand Metal Museum

Whet Thursday: Be The Spark

Get ready for an evening like no other at Whet Thursday! While grabbing a drink, kicking back, and soaking in the breathtaking sunset, learn the latest on Metal Museum's capital campaign and how you can be the spark. Enjoy a free evening of music from Kyndle Wylde and metalsmithing demos while shopping from places like StickEM Food Truck, The Tipsy Tumbler, and MemPops.

Metal Museum | Thursday, August 31

× Expand Buku Genres Untitled design - 1

Buku Genres: A Live Performance Show & Exhibit

Explore Buku Genres: where music, art, and nostalgia intertwine through chromesthesia. Music illuminates memories instantly, triggered by the brain's visual cortex. Nostalgia unleashes dopamine, enhancing mood, focus, and authenticity. Participate in this multi-sensory journey that unites sound and sight, as this exhibit bridges the past and present through art and music.

Suite 100 | Thursday, August 31

× Expand Mempho

901 Day with Shell on Wheels

Celebrate the 901 with the Memphis Redbirds and Overton Park Shell. Their latest creation, Shell on Wheels, will help provide an unforgettable free pregame concert and plaza party in Memphis' own backyard, AutoZone Park.

Autozone Park | Friday, September 1

× Expand Hattiloo Theatre

A Raisin in the Sun

Lorraine Hansberry's renowned play is set in Chicago's South Side, revolving around the dreams and tensions of three generations in the Younger family: Lena, her son Walter Lee, daughter Beneatha, his wife Ruth, and young Travis. The play captures each person's fight for dignity amid a challenging and evolving world, offering a timeless portrayal of hope and resilience.

Hattiloo Theatre | Through September 24