Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

South Main St.

Friday, August 25, 6 p.m.

It’s so hot. All of the ice cream in my fridge is gone. Just vanished. I could go to the grocery and grab a pint or two more, but then I’d have to exit my heavily air-conditioned home, only to be suffocated by the one-million-degree temperatures. I’m not sure if the heat-induced consequences are worth it, buttttt when it comes to this weekend, I bet there are a few events that’ll make enduring the heat worth it. I mean, check out Trolley Night on South Main for one. The street will be open late with live music, great shopping, restaurant specials, and nonstop fun.

Shangri-La Records

Saturday, August 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

I don’t think I have to warn you when it’s in the name, but fair warning, you’re probably gonna sweat a lot at Shangri-La Records’ Sweatfest. But, hey, it’s worth it. The record store will have thousands of bargain LPs, 45s, CDs, and more for sale. Crosstown Brewing Company will have pints of their newest creation, Sweatfest Watermelon Gose, for sale. And the lineup is killer. Music starts at 2 p.m. featuring The Sheiks, Fake, Late Night Cardigan, Spacer, and J.D. Reager & the Cold Blooded Three. The event is free.

Malco Summer 4 Drive-In

Saturday, August 26, 6:30 p.m.

This perpetual heat wave is surely a sign of the end times, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go out on a high note — like, what about a triple feature of apocalyptic movies? That’s how the Time Warp Drive-In is celebrating the end of the world, with screenings of Love and Monsters (2020), The Cabin in the Woods (2011), and This Is the End (2013).

Gates open at 6:30, and the first film starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 per carload.

Also, beware: The Memphis Zombies will be roaming the drive-in. In lieu of brains, they’ll be accepting monetary donations and canned-food donations on behalf of the Mid-South Food Bank.

Memphis Botanic Garden

On display through September 10

Memphis Botanic Garden is always a lovely sight, especially with its “Rich Soil” exhibition and even a performance by the Stax Music Academy to go along with it on Saturday at 2-5 p.m. But those things are outside, so if you need a break from the heat, might I suggest an indoor exhibition in the garden’s visitor center? It’s called the “Superlative Artistry of Japan.” The exhibition presents a cohesive collection of works, with pieces from the Meiji era (1868-1912) that influenced the 19th-century European trend of Japonism on display with contemporary works of “superlative artistry” as well as cultural objects and food which reflect a commitment to artistic craftsmanship.

Theatre Memphis

Performances through September 20

Why go around sweating like a sinner in church when you could take in the air-conditioning of a convent? And by convent I mean the convent in Sister Act ’cause that’s the kind of convent I’m interested in. Just take a look at how Theatre Memphis describes their latest production: “When a disco nightclub singer witnesses a crime, she becomes fearful of being discovered by the criminals. Her confession to police lands her in a convent that seems to be the perfect hiding shelter. Her stay with the nuns helps her and the sisters, quite literally, find their true voices. This is musical comedy at its most fun.”

Performances of Sister Act run Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., through September 20. Tickets, which are selling fast, can be purchased here or by calling the box office at 901-682-8323.