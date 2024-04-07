Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, you can take in the arts - from celebrating women in music, to unraveling a mystery straight out of the Amazon River - as well as take some art home. Discover even more happenings around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand Rhodes College

Triumph Like A Girl - Concert of Songs

This free concert features music composed either by women, or for women. Acclaimed pianist Jim Cornfoot will be joined by versatile baritone Patrick Jones.

Rhodes College - Tuthill Performance Hall | April 9

× Expand WYXR

WYXR Stereo Sessions #1: The Hellcats, "Hoodoo Train"

This listening party highlights The Helllcats’ 1990 release “Hoodoo Train”. The seminal album by the Memphis-based, all-female band, captures the city’s unique root-punk sound. Hosted by Greg Carthwright, with special guest Su Hartline.

Memphis Listening Lab | April 10

× Expand Handy Park Summer Music Series

Handy Park Summer Music Series

Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy a variety of activities, including arts and crafts, games, and dancing. Live music will be performed by the Stax Music Academy. Free admission.

Handy Park | April 11

Art in The Loop 2024

Come shop at the ArtWorks Foundation’s 7th annual crafts sale and demonstration, featuring works in metal, wood, clay, glass, and fiber, as well as paintings and prints. In addition to the juried market, there will be food trucks and live classical music performances.

Ridgeway Loop | April 12-14

× Expand Cazateatro

The River Bride

Presented by Cazateatro, this multilingual play is set in a small Brazilian fishing village, three days before a wedding. Two sisters wrestling with their spirits and desires, and a mysterious man from the waters of the Amazon River are at the heart of this piece.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | April 12