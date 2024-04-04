Five Things To Do This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Joan Marcus Celia Hottenstein as Glinda and Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the National Tour of WICKED.

Orpheum Theatre

Performances through April 21

It’s a shame that April Fools’ is relegated to only one day. Can I not call someone an April Fool any day of April? I’m not just saying this because I forgot Monday was the first. Yes, I’m a fool on the first of any month, but whatever. I’m not looking for pity — don’t pity this fool. Pity my dog ’cause after I finish writing this dang “Five Things To Do” I’m heading to the Orpheum to see Wicked. I know they say not to announce where you’re going, so, like, don’t commit a crime against me if you see me out/don’t rob my house while I’m gone — there are five cats and a dog who are perpetually on guard and you won’t make it out alive.

Now, if you’re wondering, what’s Wicked? My answer is: ???? What do you mean you haven’t heard of Wicked?! It’s a Broadway SENSATION that tells the story of Elphaba, the “Wicked” Witch of the West, and her unlikely friendship with Glinda. I don’t really feel like explaining more (I got places to be!), so you can read the little blurb on the Orpheum’s website if you need more of a plot summary. Performances this weekend are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets ($43-$183) here.

Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t you worry: Performances continue through April 21st. You can even bring the kids out on Thursday, April 11, for a special Kids’ Night on Broadway, which will have pre-show interactive activities, crafts, a photo booth, special introduction-to-the-theater packet, and more. (For a limited time, enjoy special pricing for Kids' Night on Broadway: Buy a ticket for an adult and get a child under 18’s ticket free! Call the box office at 901-525-3000 Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, to purchase tickets.)

× Expand photography by laquita tate

Agricenter International

Friday, April 5, noon-5 p.m. | Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Sunday, April 7, noon-5 p.m.

Are you a fool for interior design? A fool for the arts community? Well, well, well, let me tell you about ARTSmemphis’ Art by Design. It’s like HGTV came to life, or like IKEA but better, as local and regional designers will design vignettes of living spaces in a gallery showroom format. You’ll be able to tour the rooms and imagine yourself living a different life. You’ll get to meet with designers and retailers and view the gallery walls featuring local artists represented by David Lusk Gallery, Goetze Art & Design, Sheet Cake Gallery, and Urevbu Contemporary. What a day!

That’s not all! On Saturday, You can hear from John Ike in a presentation and book signing for 9 Houses/9 Stories, Stephanie Jones and Robert Rios in a conversation about creating sustainable and stylish spaces, and Lauren Kennedy of Sheet Cake Gallery in a tour of the gallery walls. On Sunday, Sheila Urevbu will give a tour of the gallery walls too. General admission tickets ($25) can be purchased here.

But wait there’s more, you fool! At the Morning at the Marketplace, a separate event from general admission, you can shop a specially curated, one-of-a-kind Art by Design market of art, furniture, and accents. Plus, you’ll get a private tour of the showroom, mimosas, refreshments and special talks. All this will be happening Friday morning at 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $50.

Also, Friday evening at 6 p.m. you can take part in Cocktails by Design, where you’ll enjoy craft cocktails and tequila tasting from Alma del Jaguar Tequila, lite bites and music by Black Cream. HGTV Design Star Carmeon Hamilton’s and emerging designer Colin Chapman’s vignette inspired by local artist Brittany Boyd Bullock, will be revealed, and you’ll learn more about art informing design during a conversation with the artist and designers. Tickets are $75.

× Expand Photography courtesy Delta Groove Yoga

Overton Square

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

You’d be a fool if you thought this festival was for posers. It’s for yoga posers, duh. The day will feature lots of yoga, with live music. On the schedule are slow flow yoga with multi-instrumentalist Sean Murphy, kundalini yoga with guitar, yin yoga with cello, and yoga nidra with a sound bath. There are also gonna be vendors and free Thai massages. You can get a full-day pass for $33 or drop-in for a class for $11. Tickets and full schedule can be found here.

× Expand photography courtesy Memphis public libraries

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

This fest is one for the books. Literally. I’m not fooling around with puns here. Bookstock is the largest annual local authors festival in Memphis. Expect 60+ local author exhibits, cultural performances, book giveaways, keynote speakers (this year’s are Avery Cunningham and Sidney Thompson), lots for the kids to do, and so much more. Find a full schedule of events here.

× Expand photography courtesy bpacc

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

Saturday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.

Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me; fool me thrice, I’ll be sixpence none the richer. Sorry if that sounded foolish: I don’t really know what I’m getting at here, other than that I’m trying to segue into talking about Leigh Nash, who was once part of the band Sixpence None the Richer. She’ll be performing at BPACC this Saturday. You know her from songs like “Kiss Me” and “There She Goes.” Tickets are $35, and can be purchased here.