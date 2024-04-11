Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy artworks foundation

Ridgeway Loop between Briarcrest Avenue and Ridge Bend Rd.

Friday, April 12, 12:30 – 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 14, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ArtWorks Foundation presents this annual arts festival in East Memphis, featuring works of all mediums in a juried artists market that you can peruse and shop from. (A full list of participating artists can be found here.) In addition to the artists market, you can enjoy demonstrations and musical performances from such groups as the Magnolia Wind Quintet, Lorraine String Quartet, and Prizm Ensemble. (A full schedule of performances can be found here.) Admission is free and food will be available for purchase from food trucks (VooDoo Cafe, MemPops, Eat at Eric’s, Pok Cha’s Egg Rolls, and Peace Love Quesadillas).

× Expand Photography courtesy rachel edelman

Novel

Friday, April 12, 6 p.m.

Rachel Edelman addresses her debut collection of poetry to Memphis, though her relationship to the city is fraught. Find out what compelled her to excavate her “ancestry, inheritance, and the ecological possibility of imagining a future” as she discusses (and signs) her Dear Memphis at Novel this Friday.

Edelman will also discuss and sign her book at Temple Israel at Crosstown on Saturday, April 13, 6:30 p.m. Register here.

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery & gardens

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, April 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

As one of eight major Garden Club of America flower shows across the country, Julie Pierotti, the Dixon’s Martha R. Robinson curator, says, “The Memphis Flower Show stands out among all of those as one of the longest-running shows. It is known for being the most cutting-edge of all flower shows.”

For this year’s show, titled “Rhythm & Hues,” to interpret in their arrangements, participating floral designers have selected a piece of art from the Dixon’s latest exhibition, “Memphis 2024,” which solely features Memphis artists. While “Memphis 2024” will be on display through June 30th, people will only be able to see the works in conjunction with the floral arrangements this weekend during the flower show. In addition to floral design, the show will highlight conservation, horticulture and natural compositions, photography, and jewelry and accessories embellished with botanical life.

× Expand photography by crosstown concourse

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, April 13, noon – 3 p.m.

Crosstown’s letting the dogs out at this free event open to you and your dogs. The afternoon will have a DJ, vendors, yard games (for dogs), a costume contest (for dogs) with prizes (for dogs), custom caricature portraits (for dogs), a blessing (of dogs) by Church Health, free nail-clipping services (for dogs), and more (for dogs). You can even adopt a new pet from a local rescue organization while there.

× Expand courtesy new ballet ensemble

Buckman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, April 13, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 14, 2:30 p.m.

New Ballet Ensemble will share untold stories through dance, from hip-hop to ballet, while exploring the duality of light that we can see and that which shines from within. Tickets for both performances are $25 in advance and can be purchased here, or $30 at the door.