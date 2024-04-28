Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis ARTSmemphis April 28 - May 4

This week, enjoy some familiar classics or challenge yourself with more introspective experiences. From live performances to curated exhibitions, there’s a new way to look at old favorites and find some new ones through the arts. Discover even more creative experiences around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles

RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles

This exhilarating tribute concert is a multimedia experience that covers each stage of the Beatles’ timeless career. With spot-on vocals and vibrant costumes, RAIN transports Fab Four fans of all ages back to a groovier era.

Orpheum Theatre | April 28

× Expand No Place Like Home - Metal Museum

No Place Like Home

With various themes, perspectives, and forms, the Metal Museum continues the theme of their recent exhibition, We Are Here: LGBTQIA+ Voices in the Contemporary Metals Community by examining the idea of “home” in the queer community. Guest curated by artist Andrew Thornton.

Metal Museum | May 1

× Expand Concerts in the Grove - Jerome Chism and the Royal Studios House Band

Concerts in The Grove — Jerome Chism and the Royal Studios House Band

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy a soulful tribute to the timeless music of legendary Royal Studios, led by American Idol contestant Jerome Chism. Food trucks and cocktails are available, and outside food and beverages are also permitted. Gates open at 5:30.

GPAC | May 2

× Expand A Monster Calls - Theatre Works

A Monster Calls

Based on the novel by Patrick Ness, “A Monster Calls” follows the travails of thirteen-year-old Conor O’Malley as he struggles with family, fear, and isolation. One evening, at seven minutes after midnight, Conor meets a monster who wants one very important story from Conor himself.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | May 3-19

× Expand Iris Collective - Brass, Percussion & Photography

Iris Collective: Brass, Percussion & Photography

In partnership with Youth Villages student musicians and Bartlett High School photography students, Iris Collective presents a study of audiovisual perspectives. Youth Villages will improvise new music inspired by student photography.

Davies Manor Historic Site | May 5