Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Steel Magnolias
Theatre Memphis
Friday, April 26 – May 12
As National Poetry Month comes to a close,
This week I’ve decided to abandon prose,
So please accept my downright pitiful rhyme schemes
As I blabber on about this here’s five things.
The heartfelt Steel Magnolias is first on my list.
Opening this weekend at Theatre Memphis,
The play explores a bond among Southern women.
You’ve probably seen the Julia Roberts’ flick.
So click this link right here and get yourself some tix.
Twenty-five dollars. Friday, Saturday, Sunday.
Performances are through the twelfth of May.
Blooms, Birds, and Brews Spring Fest
Cordelia’s Market
Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cafe du Memphis 2024
Malco Summer Drive-In
Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
A taste of New Orleans at the drive-in:
Shrimp and grits, cafe au lait, beignets.
Supporting Memphis Rotary Foundation
And Dorothy Day House. Drive thru, or stay.
Tickets are $15/half plate of just beignets,
$25/full plate of shrimp and grits and beignets.
Santa Parade
Beale Street
Sunday, April 28, noon
Santa,
He is coming.
Not just one, but many.
For a conference and parade.
Beale. Noon.
RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles
Orpheum Theatre
Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m.
Well, she was just seventeen,
I still don’t know what that means
But it’s a Beatles song, so I don’t really care.
So how could I sing to something other?
Oooh, when those are the words right there?
Well, RAIN, they agree.
A tribute band to see.
They’ll transport you to Beatles’ concerts that were.
They wouldn’t have it any way other
Wooo, when the hits are already there.
Well, hearts will go boom
When they cross the room
And they’ll take you back in time.
Oh, you’ll dance through the night
And the music will be just right
And before too long, you’ll fall in love again
Now, tickets start at thirty dollars.
Woo, the link for more info is here.