Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy theatre memphis

Theatre Memphis

Friday, April 26 – May 12

As National Poetry Month comes to a close,

This week I’ve decided to abandon prose,

So please accept my downright pitiful rhyme schemes

As I blabber on about this here’s five things.

The heartfelt Steel Magnolias is first on my list.

Opening this weekend at Theatre Memphis,

The play explores a bond among Southern women.

You’ve probably seen the Julia Roberts’ flick.

So click this link right here and get yourself some tix.

Twenty-five dollars. Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Performances are through the twelfth of May.

Cordelia’s Market

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

free family fun

second annual spring festival

beer, vendors, learning

× Expand photography courtesy Wilson Public Relations

Malco Summer Drive-In

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A taste of New Orleans at the drive-in:

Shrimp and grits, cafe au lait, beignets.

Supporting Memphis Rotary Foundation

And Dorothy Day House. Drive thru, or stay.

Tickets are $15/half plate of just beignets,

$25/full plate of shrimp and grits and beignets.

× Expand photography courtesy International Santa Celebration 1236122893 Santa parade on a background of christmas tree.

Beale Street

Sunday, April 28, noon

Santa,

He is coming.

Not just one, but many.

For a conference and parade.

Beale. Noon.

× Expand photography by Richard Lovrich

Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Well, she was just seventeen,

I still don’t know what that means

But it’s a Beatles song, so I don’t really care.

So how could I sing to something other?

Oooh, when those are the words right there?

Well, RAIN, they agree.

A tribute band to see.

They’ll transport you to Beatles’ concerts that were.

They wouldn’t have it any way other

Wooo, when the hits are already there.

Well, hearts will go boom

When they cross the room

And they’ll take you back in time.

Oh, you’ll dance through the night

And the music will be just right

And before too long, you’ll fall in love again

Now, tickets start at thirty dollars.

Woo, the link for more info is here.