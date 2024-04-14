Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Learn more about our local artists and community close to home, or travel to Italy and meet a madman who just might save the world. Discover even more happenings around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Made In Dixon / Hecho en Dixon

This exhibition features works of art from numerous Dixon programs, and offers a taste of the many free activities and classes available onsite. You’ll see artwork from more than three hundred participants of all ages, backgrounds, and interests, and have a chance to make your own piece. Free admission.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | April 14

5th Step Red Carpet Movie Premiere

Walk the red carpet for the debut screening of Join On Location: MEMPHIS and Memphis Movie Production’s film “5th Step”. This is the first film produced by OL:M’s Memphis Movie Production Apprentice Program, and explores the evolving dynamics between a recovering alcoholic and his brother.

Malco Power House | April 14

The Artist Talk: Being and Building Beloved Community

Join a community conversation about the transformation of Historic Clayborne Temple through the reimagining of its stained glass windows, led by artist Lonnie Robinson and the families who inspired his designs. This is part of HCT’s series of events honoring the Sanitation Workers Strike of 1968. RSVPs are encouraged.

Evergreen Presbyterian Church | April 16

Indie Memphis Screening: Nostalghia

Indie Memphis presents the newly-restored movie Nostalghia. In Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1983 Soviet drama, a writer and his interpreter travel to Italy to research the life of an 18th-century composer. Along the way, they meet a mysterious man who claims to possess the power to save the world.

Malco Studio on the Square | April 17

Memphis Rhythms: Two Local Authors Celebrate Our City

Hear local authors Holly Whitfield and Stacey Williams-Ng discuss their new offerings: Whitfield’s updated 100 Things To Do in Memphis Before You Die, and Williams-Ng’s latest tarot deck, Rhythm and Soul. Books and decks will be available for purchase and autographs. Register with a free admission.

Elmwood Cemetery - Chapel | April 18

Mempho Presents: Shell Daze

Shell Daze Music Festival returns for its third year to Midtown’s Overton Park with a lineup of funk favorites JJ Grey & Mofro, and Oteil & Friends featuring Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna, and Lamar Williams Jr. The Runaway Grooms. Kudzu Kings, and Devil Train are also scheduled to appear.

Overton Park Shell | April 19 & 20