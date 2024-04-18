Celebrate Earth Day Around Memphis

Whether practicing yoga with goats, cleaning up the environment, or planting a tree, choose your path to appreciate nature and your surroundings.

Discover Memphis Naturally, a comprehensive collection and campaign promoting all things outdoors in the Memphis area, polled some local outdoor enthusiasts on their favorite destinations to explore. Take a read and discover them for yourself.

Kick the day off with a 10:00 am Fun Run around Hyde Lake. Other activities include a kid’s zone, live music, learning stations, and three sessions of Goat Yoga with 901 Goats. Registration for the Fun Run and Goat Yoga is required.

April 20

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Help clean up the Earth on the Shady Grove trailhead section on the Wolf River Greenway. This event is the culmination of the Wolf River Restoration Series and will focus on removing litter, restoring trails, and improving the area - all while enjoying the beauty of the outdoors.

April 20

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Celebrate at the Memphis Zoo with an endangered species scavenger hunt, prize giveaways, local vendor booths, and more. Learn about how to save our endangered species, oceans, and earth. Free with Zoo admission.

April 20

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Take a hike on the Stanky Creek Full Trail System. Located in Nesbit Park in Bartlett, this 14.5-mile loop is moderately challenging and ideal for mountain biking and running as well. Dogs are welcome and are allowed off-leash in certain areas.

Open daily

4:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

If a less challenging but extra scenic walk is more your speed, check out the Big River Crossing. This scenic pedestrian and cyclist bridge spans the Mississippi River and offers breathtaking views of the Memphis skyline and the West Memphis flood plains.

Open daily

6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day at the Memphis Botanic Garden. Kids can decorate a pot and plant a flower to take home. No registration is required — Free with Garden admission.

April 22

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.