TEDXMemphis 2021 Provides a Refresh

The TEDXMemphis annual conference is only a month out, and the event is once again bringing plenty of bright thinkers to the stage.

Organized by New Memphis, this year's event will be themed around "Ctrl+Alt+Del," otherwise known as a handy shortcut for a computer reset. But instead of resetting a machine, each of the two sessions will present conversations that reshape the way we think help us start fresh. Hattiloo Theatre's Ekundayo Bandele will host the 2021 TEDXMemphis outdoors at the Levitt Shell on Saturday, October 30th. Tickets, or more information, can be found at tedx-memphis.com. Read below for a list of this year's speakers:

Session 1:

• William "FRY" Arnold, Diversity, Equity, Justice & Access Consultant & Change Maker

• Nikia Grayson, Public Health Activist, Anthropologist, & Nurse

• Justin Entzminger, Community Galvanizer & Executive Director of Innovate Memphis

• Jimpsie Ayres, Painter & Seeker of Nonverbal Truth

• Nighat Akbar Shah, Impact Investor, Entrepreneur, Producer, & Philanthropist

• Jacob Davis, Award-Winning Architect & Environmental Steward

• Bryan Eagle, Champion of Sustainability & CEO at Glanris

• Britney Thornton, Community Organizer & Founder of JUICE Orange Mound

• Michelle McKissack, Emmy Award-Winning Journalist & National Level Secretary of the Council of Urban Boards of Education

Session 2:

• Dr. Bernard Williams, Chief Probation Officer & Juvenile Justice System Reformer

• Daniel Aaron Harris, Artist, Author, Actor, & Activist for All Abilities

• Justin Merrick, Grammy-Nominated Leader, Ethical Storyteller, & Cultivator of Authentic Voices

• Alyssa Dominique Nucaro, 10-year Memphis Educator & New Memphis Educator of Excellence

• John Carroll, Community Catalyzer, Executive Director of City Leadership, & Founder of Choose901

• Eso Tolson, Lettering Artist, Brand Strategist, & Community Builder

• Nicole Lauchaire, SVP of Corporate Communications at Varsity Brands & Co-Host for the Varsity Spirit Cheer Championships on ESPN & CBS Sports Network

• Amber Hamilton, Leader, Coach, Trainer, & Executive Director of Memphis Music Initiative

• Sarah Houston, YouTube Educator & Water Warrior at Protect Our Aquifer