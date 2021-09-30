_C_14479.jpg

New Memphis

TEDXMemphis 2021 Provides a Refresh

2021's participants continue to hold conversations that propel Memphis forward.

The TEDXMemphis annual conference is only a month out, and the event is once again bringing plenty of bright thinkers to the stage.

Organized by New Memphis, this year's event will be themed around "Ctrl+Alt+Del," otherwise known as a handy shortcut for a computer reset. But instead of resetting a machine, each of the two sessions will present conversations that reshape the way we think help us start fresh. Hattiloo Theatre's Ekundayo Bandele will host the 2021 TEDXMemphis outdoors at the Levitt Shell on Saturday, October 30th. Tickets, or more information, can be found at tedx-memphis.com. Read below for a list of this year's speakers:

Session 1:

William "FRY" Arnold, Diversity, Equity, Justice & Access Consultant & Change Maker 

Nikia Grayson, Public Health Activist, Anthropologist, & Nurse 

Justin Entzminger, Community Galvanizer & Executive Director of Innovate Memphis 

Jimpsie Ayres, Painter & Seeker of Nonverbal Truth 

Nighat Akbar Shah, Impact Investor, Entrepreneur, Producer, & Philanthropist 

Jacob Davis, Award-Winning Architect & Environmental Steward 

Bryan Eagle, Champion of Sustainability & CEO at Glanris 

Britney Thornton, Community Organizer & Founder of JUICE Orange Mound 

Michelle McKissack, Emmy Award-Winning Journalist & National Level Secretary of the Council of Urban Boards of Education

Session 2: 

Dr. Bernard Williams, Chief Probation Officer & Juvenile Justice System Reformer 

Daniel Aaron Harris, Artist, Author, Actor, & Activist for All Abilities 

Justin Merrick, Grammy-Nominated Leader, Ethical Storyteller, & Cultivator of Authentic Voices 

Alyssa Dominique Nucaro, 10-year Memphis Educator & New Memphis Educator of Excellence 

John Carroll, Community Catalyzer, Executive Director of City Leadership, & Founder of  Choose901 

Eso Tolson, Lettering Artist, Brand Strategist, & Community Builder 

Nicole Lauchaire, SVP of Corporate Communications at Varsity Brands & Co-Host for the Varsity  Spirit Cheer Championships on ESPN & CBS Sports Network 

Amber Hamilton, Leader, Coach, Trainer, & Executive Director of Memphis Music Initiative 

Sarah Houston, YouTube Educator & Water Warrior at Protect Our Aquifer