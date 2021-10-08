Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 8th-10th

Memphis Greek Festival

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 North Highland

Friday-Saturday, October 8th-9th, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kali mera! What’s that, you say? It’s all Greek to you? Well, you couldn’t be more right if you plan on attending the Memphis Greek Festival this weekend. Dance to the Kostas Kastanis Band, browse the marketplace, play games with your kids, and tour the beautiful sanctuary and learn about the history of the Greek Orthodox Church. And don’t forget to stop by Ole Miss’ tent where kids can take part in an ancient Greek art activity and the family can learn more about the university’s Greek and Roman antiquities collection, the largest in the region.

But, of course, the main event is the food: souvlakia, moussaka, spanakopita, gyros, baklava, and so much more that’ll just make your mouth water upon sight (and smell).

Admission is $3, or free with the donation of three canned goods to the Mid-South Food Bank

Overton Park, East Parkway Pavilion

Saturday, October 9th, 8 a.m.-noon

Some dogs prance, other dogs wiggle, but every dog has their own strut. At Mutt Strut 5K, you can support Dogs 2nd Chance, whose mission is to make sure all dogs can strut in the safety of happy homes. Dogs 2nd Chance relies purely on this fundraiser and donations to save abandoned, abused, and stray dogs, no matter their breeds or medical conditions, in Shelby and Tipton counties as well as surrounding areas.

Covid precautions will be in place at the run, and for those uneasy about a live race, the 5K is offering a virtual option. Each participant receives a Mutt Strut 5K dog tag. To register, visit muttstrut5k.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Friday-Saturday, October 8th-9th, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nothing makes a home feel cozier in the fall like a few candles, blankets, and of course houseplants. And while finding the perfect scent for a candle or the perfect thickness of a blanket might be easy, houseplants are just a little trickier. Luckily, at the Botanic Garden’s plant sale, horticultural experts and knowledgeable volunteers can answer any questions and make suggestions about what plants to choose from their selection of more than 120 varieties of tropical houseplants, 20 unique begonia varieties, and other rare houseplants — not to mention some exotic fruit trees. Plus, vendors will be on-site to sell birdhouses, garden signs, gardening tools, pumpkins, gourds, and other specialty items for your garden.

If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t fret! The plant sale will continue on October 11th -15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vollintine Evergreen Greenline, corner of Avalon and Tutwiler

Saturday, October 9th, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Celebrate the Mid-South’s rich arts community at the V&E Artwalk, where you can shop from and visit with 60 artists specializing in collage, jewelry, fabric, mosaics, and more. Dedicated to the late Jan Kirby, one of the original organizers, this year’s Artwalk will present a “Best of Artwalk” award in Kirby’s honor.

Food trucks, activities, wine, and craft beer will be available at Kirby Station. All proceeds will go to keeping the V&E Greenline clean, safe, and enjoyable.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Saturday, October 9th, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 10th, 2:30 p.m.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and conductor Robert Moody will enchant you with their return to the Cannon Center stage. Frank Huang, concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, will perform Jean Sibelius’ virtuosic Violin Concerto, and in addition to its rendition of Brahms Second Symphony, the orchestra will perform Dallas-based composer Quinn Mason’s Joyous Trilogy, a work with the goal of inspiring happiness through its movements between the gentle and energetic. To purchase tickets, visit MSO’s website.