Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 24th-26th

Memphis Botanic Garden, 650 Cherry

Friday, September 24, 7 p.m.

Are you ready to Rally to Raise? Tennis Memphis — the nonprofit focused on building a better community and improving the lives of Memphis’ youth through tennis and education — is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year, the Rally to Raise Gala at Memphis Botanic Garden. Raise a racket while you celebrate in style with dinner, drinks, and a DJ. The ball's in your court.

All proceeds benefit Tennis Memphis and help continue its mission to provide accessible opportunities to Memphis youth by inspiring them to get active, make friends, have fun, and potentially further their tennis training and education.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum

Friday, September 24, 6-9 p.m.

Maybe bacon and bourbon is a combination you never thought about before, but now that it’s been mentioned, doesn’t it seem like the most natural of pairings? At the annual Memphis Bacon & Bourbon Festival hosted by the Memphis Flyer, enjoy creative bacon-inspired dishes of all kinds from some great Memphis restaurants, plus a vast array of distilled spirits to tempt your tastebuds.

To get you in the mood for this perfect pairing, you can also enjoy music, merriment, and party activities.

A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Memphis Farmers Market. So you can eat and drink to your heart’s delight knowing that you're helping one of our city’s greatest assets.

Shops of Saddle Creek, Poplar and West Farmington

Saturday, September 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Take a walk through Saddle Creek and enjoy Memphis-themed live chalk art, live music from the Side Street Steppers, a makers’ market with Memphis Modern Market, drinks from Tipsy Tumbler, and more — a showcase of all things 901.

The live chalk art and music will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the market and drinks will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cristle Sims

Sara Moseley

Brooke Stefanelli

Samantha Reeves

Craig Thompson

Caroline Graves

Stacy Kiehl

Breanna Schoonover

Somijah Archer

Paradise Entertainment Center, 645 E. Georgia

Saturday, September 25, noon-5 p.m.

Elaine Robinson of Eden Entertainment wants you to have fun and learn about health and wellness. That is why she organized the Eat to Live Vegan Fest featuring plant-based products and food, celebrity chefs, speakers, and entertainers.

Health is not just about food and exercise. Health is a state of mind. When I asked Robinson about the entertainment and what kind of music will be featured, she said that entertainer Official Grey says he performs "plant-based music." It is a vegan fest, after all.

Speakers include Dr. Franco Taylor of the Right Stuff Ministries and Sah Maat of Rythym of Life Ministry. Chef Guru is a celebrity chef who promotes wellness and healthy living through his food.

Other entertainment includes saxophonist Alexis Cole, Mississippi Sounds, and DJ Loose Cannon.

Kids under 12 get in free.

Heal your body, mind, and soul at Eat to Live Vegan Fest.

Overton Square, 2101 Madison

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 25-26, noon- 6 p.m.

Kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group for a family-oriented festival featuring live Latin music, Latin food and drinks, crafts for kids, vendors, and fun.

There are many diverse cultures in Latin America. Come celebrate them. Audiences interested in learning more about Hispanic and Latinx cultures will be able to experience a variety of foods, music, and dances. There will also be face painting and more fun activities for children. Concessions, T-shirts, and cultural items will be available for purchase. Latin Fest performers include Memphis favorites like Opera Memphis, Ballet Memphis, Salsa Memphis, and Tropical Fusion Latin Band. Visiting performers include Samba Fusion from Nashville and Las Bompleneras from Chicago.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.