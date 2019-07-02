Super Memphis

Some superheroes aren’t born super. Batman and Iron Man, for example, have to train to become super. That training is coming to Memphis soon, and you can join in.

On July 13th, Neighborhood Heroes of Memphis will partner with Fuel the Fourth Bluff to host the first Superhero Training Day at Mud Island River Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

Children (with their parents) of all ages are welcome to the event, but the target age is between 7 and 15. Future superheroes will define superheroes and discuss their necessity. They’ll create superhero identities and learn to exercise their powers.

The event will feature free costume and comic book giveaways, martial arts instruction, and superhero-themed field day activities. All of it is to give kids a senses of drive, discipline, and community concern.

Children will leave the event with comic books, costumes, and internet links to keep in touch with Neighborhood Heroes.

“In short, young people will receive the tools they need to venture forward and save Memphis,” reads a statement from the Neighborhood Heroes.