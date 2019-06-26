Green Goals

There’s no such thing as a small step to help our environment. Because millions of “small steps” will be required to truly make our planet — the only one we have, remember — healthier for generations to come. This Saturday at the Bickford Community Center (233 Henry Avenue), Memphians will have a chance to gather and learn about ways to make “green life” a reality.

The Save Energy, Save Dollars campaign is a coalition of Memphis-area organizations that works under the guidance of Friends of the Earth to educate communities about energy-saving (and cost-saving) measures. These are the kind of measures that, if adopted by MLGW and city/county administrations, could create jobs in the local community.

Kickoff for the local campaign will start at noon Saturday. Musical artists, spoken-word artists, and kid-friendly activities will be part of the fun. A formal announcement of the campaign will take place at 1:30 p.m. with events scheduled to conclude at 5 p.m.

Friends of the Earth describes its mission: “We speak truth to power and expose those who endanger people and the planet. Our campaigns work to hold politicians and corporations accountable, transform our economic systems, protect our forests and oceans, and revolutionize our agriculture systems.” For more information, visit www.foe.org.