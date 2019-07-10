Comic Clarity

Stuttering is a unique affliction, in that it can silence those of us who have something profound — or very funny — to say. It’s also an affliction that can be overcome, and to a world-changing degree. You’ve heard of Winston Churchill. If you like basketball, you’ve surely listened to analysis from Hall of Famer Bill Walton. Marilyn Monroe? All three were, at one time, stutterers.

Nina G stuttered when she chose to tackle three endeavors that would freeze many without such a liability: professional speaker, college teacher, and stand-up comedian. And she’s written a memoir: Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen (She Writes Press, August 6, 2019). Armed with a doctorate in psychology, the author examines the shame and isolation stutterers suffer, but argues the problem isn’t so much with the afflicted individual, but with societal structures that limit accessibility — or outright refuse to include — those who stutter.

A few facts from the Stuttering Foundation:

• More than 70 million people stutter worldwide and impacts one percent of the adult population.

• One in four people who stutter are female.

• There’s no known cure for stuttering.

Nina G will speak at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Thursday, July 18th, at 6 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Center for Independent Living.