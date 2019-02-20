Careers at Memphis magazine

Find yourself stuck in a rut?

× Expand Stuck in a Rut

Give us a shout.

The publishers of Memphis magazine, the Memphis Flyer, Memphis Parent, and Inside Memphis Business are always on the lookout for marketing, editorial, design, and sales talent.

One of the most creative environments in town, Contemporary Media is the city's oldest locally-owned media company, with digital and print brands that are now Memphis institutions. This year, the Flyer celebrates its 30th anniversary, while Memphis magazine is now in its fifth decade of informing, entertaining, and enlightening Memphians who care about our city, the people who help make progress happen in this place we call home.

So if you feel like you're just spinning your wheels, why not try something new? Send a letter of introduction and resume to freshstart@contemporary-media.com. We're looking to hire the best and brightest talent in town. Maybe our place is where you need to be next.