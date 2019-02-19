× Expand Photo courtesy of Chef Tam's Underground Cafe

Black Restaurant Week, an annual event that highlights black-owned restaurants across the city of Memphis, returns March 3rd through 9th.

Founder Cynthia Daniels created Black Restaurant Week to shine a light on minority-owned local restaurants. Throughout the week, participating restaurants will offer dining deals to attract new customers.

"Memphis Black Restaurant Week [MBRW] has generated $575,000 for local minority restaurants since launching in 2016," says Daniels. "With this being the fourth year, we're expecting a huge economic impact in the community. We're highlighting 14 restaurants, and 6 of them have been open less than one year."

Cynthia Daniels

"MBRW gives a giant boost in sales for owners and exposes their businesses to new clientele," she continues. "Owners also gain new loyal customers after MBRW because they fall in love with the cuisine and Southern hospitality."

Two-course lunches will be priced at $15, and three-course dinners will be $25.

This year's participating restaurants include:

A&R BBQ (East Memphis)

Ballhoggerz BBQ

Big Momma’s & Granny’s

Bluff City Crab

Chef Tam’s Underground Café

Downtown Nutrition-Memphis

The Four Way

The Office @ Uptown

Phillip Ashley Chocolates & Cafe

Robusto by Havana Mix

Sage

Slice of Soul Pizza Lounge

Trap Fusion

The Waffle Iron

Visit blackrestaurantweek.com for menus and further details.