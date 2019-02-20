Stax Music Academy (SMA) celebrates Black History Month, as well as Memphis’ bicentennial, with their 8th annual Black History Month Show next Tuesday, February 26th.

“Because this is Memphis’ bicentennial and so much of Memphis’ music history is steeped in African-American inspired music, we hope to highlight the fact that much of Memphis music is black history,” says Tim Sampson, communications director of Soulsville Foundation.

This special family-friendly celebration, taking place at the Rose Theater at the University of Memphis, will feature SMA students celebrating 200 years of Memphis music by performing a wide array of genres associated with our city, including gospel, R&B, rock-and-roll, and blues, and covering notable Memphis artists like Isaac Hayes, Anita Ward, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and more.

“In addition to music going back 200 years, the audience will also see a little hip-hop and spoken word to show that these students are also the soul music artists of the next century,” says Sampson.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Group packages are available. Click here to purchase tickets.