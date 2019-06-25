Claws & Effect

Do you think your fur-iend is pawsitively, absolutely the most purr-fect specimen ever on four adorable and fuzzy-wuzzy paws? Now’s the time to back it up by entering him or her in the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County’s Picture Pawfect Calendar contest.

Entry fee is $20 for each pet. Once you’ve got your pet in the running, you get all your friends to vote, with each vote costing $1. It’s a fun way to raise money for a cause truly worth caring about.

Voting is open now and runs through September 7th. Those with the most votes qualify for the following prizes.

First Place

Featured on the cover of the 2020 Humane Society Calendar

Coveted pet of the month placement in the 2020 Humane Society Calendar

One free entry for Howl-O-Ween photo sessions on October 26, 2019

One free entry into the Harbor Town Dog Show on November 10, 2019

6 months of Fromm dog or cat food

Prize basket for their pet

Bragging rights

Second Place

Coveted pet of the month placement in the 2020 Humane Society Calendar

One free entry for Howl-O-Ween photo sessions on October 26, 2019

One free entry into the Harbor Town Dog Show on November 10, 2019

Prize basket for their pet

Third Place

Coveted pet of the month placement in the 2020 Humane Society Calendar

Prize basket for their pet

9 Runner Ups

Coveted pet of the month placement in the 2020 Humane Society Calendar