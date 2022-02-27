Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Dive into the sights and sounds of only-in-Memphis music and performance. From classical to gospel and a unique perspective on dance, plan your calendar through the following selections and find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Photo by Jamie Harmon / courtesy Crosstown Arts and ArtsMemphis

An evening of show-stopping vocal performances may be just what you need. The show will feature a variety of artists with selections across multiple genres. Local artists will accompany pianists and guest dramatic soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas.

Crosstown Arts

February 27

× Expand Photo of Maxim Lando by Matt Dine / courtesy ArtsMemphis

This performance features pianist Maxim Lando in Sowande's African Suite, Vaughan-Williams' Tallis Fantasia, and Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 2. Conducted by Robert Moody, this performance captures some of the most hauntingly beautiful string works.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra

March 4

× Expand Oleta Adams. Photo courtesy Oleta Adams / ArtsMemphis

Explore journeys of the heart with Grammy-winning Oleta Adams. Her music draws from her roots in gospel and merges with soul, R&B, and urban sounds.

Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center

March 3

× Expand Photo courtesy Tone

Explore this solo exhibition by Kevin Brisco Jr., whose work is concerned with issues of place and representation, more specifically, how the two inform one another. This show explores dance as a means of performance, escape, retreat, and rebellion.

Tone

Through April 16

× Expand Photo courtesy Inon Barnatan / Iris Orchestra

Israeli pianists Inon Barnatan and Alon Goldstein join the Iris Orchestra in a commemorative concert of Mozart’s Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat Major, complemented by Dvořák’s New World Symphony in memory of Peter Formanek.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

March 5

× Expand Photo courtesy Urevbu Contemporary

See the opening of Brooklyn-based artist Jaleeca Yancy's solo exhibit that focuses on the idea of exploration of natural pigments, textiles, and womanhood. The show centers around celebrating wisdom inherited and unspoken from the women in her family, friends, history, ancestral memory, and inspirational figures in her life.