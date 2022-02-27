Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Dive into the sights and sounds of only-in-Memphis music and performance. From classical to gospel and a unique perspective on dance, plan your calendar through the following selections and find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.
Photo by Jamie Harmon / courtesy Crosstown Arts and ArtsMemphis
Mahogany Chamber Performances: A Night of Song
An evening of show-stopping vocal performances may be just what you need. The show will feature a variety of artists with selections across multiple genres. Local artists will accompany pianists and guest dramatic soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas.
- Crosstown Arts
- February 27
Photo of Maxim Lando by Matt Dine / courtesy ArtsMemphis
Vaughan-Williams Fantasia
This performance features pianist Maxim Lando in Sowande's African Suite, Vaughan-Williams' Tallis Fantasia, and Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 2. Conducted by Robert Moody, this performance captures some of the most hauntingly beautiful string works.
- Memphis Symphony Orchestra
- March 4
Oleta Adams. Photo courtesy Oleta Adams / ArtsMemphis
An Evening with Oleta Adams
Explore journeys of the heart with Grammy-winning Oleta Adams. Her music draws from her roots in gospel and merges with soul, R&B, and urban sounds.
- Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center
- March 3
Photo courtesy Tone
You Can Dance Underwater and Not Get Wet
Explore this solo exhibition by Kevin Brisco Jr., whose work is concerned with issues of place and representation, more specifically, how the two inform one another. This show explores dance as a means of performance, escape, retreat, and rebellion.
- Tone
- Through April 16
Photo courtesy Inon Barnatan / Iris Orchestra
Iris at GPAC: In All Time
Israeli pianists Inon Barnatan and Alon Goldstein join the Iris Orchestra in a commemorative concert of Mozart’s Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat Major, complemented by Dvořák’s New World Symphony in memory of Peter Formanek.
- Germantown Performing Arts Center
- March 5
Photo courtesy Urevbu Contemporary
Art Opening Party - Mother Nature's Daughter
See the opening of Brooklyn-based artist Jaleeca Yancy's solo exhibit that focuses on the idea of exploration of natural pigments, textiles, and womanhood. The show centers around celebrating wisdom inherited and unspoken from the women in her family, friends, history, ancestral memory, and inspirational figures in her life.
- Urevbu Contemporary
- March 5