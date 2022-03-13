Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

The arts can carry us through all the stages of our lives, from childhood rhymes to senior-oriented fun. Grow with the arts through the following local arts experiences, and find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Photo courtesy Buckman Performing Arts Center

If Dr. Seuss was ever a staple bedtime storyteller in your home, you can't miss this show. Colorful costumes, fresh choreography, and amusing vignettes are showcased in this creative new production.

Buckman Performing Arts Center

March 13

× Expand Image courtesy Creative Aging

Bring a senior! Whether it's a grandparent, neighbor, or older family friend, this event is for them. Opera Memphis brings Memphis' finest voices to the stage in this spectacular show packed with a lineup of musical gems. Each selection of music is from a different era of American Musical Theater, making for a memorable revue of some of the greatest hits.

Creative Aging

March 16

× Expand Image courtesy Germantown Community Theatre

Two introverts take on 40, a land feud, and, in the end, love. You will be along for the ride as this very Irish story evokes unforgettable humor, heartbreak, and poetic passion.

Germantown Community Theatre

March 17

× Expand Photo courtesy Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Cazateatro offers a chance to explore fun bilingual theater activities with your whole family. This is your chance to practice your Spanish in a theatrical setting. ¡Esta es tu oportunidad de practicar español en un escenario teatral!

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

March 19

× Expand Photo courtesy Crosstown Arts

The Pandemic through portraiture. Jamie Harmon captured images documenting Memphis residents' shared isolation anxieties and bonds renewed by survival, hope, and solidarity. The portraits span from March 13-May 31, 2020.