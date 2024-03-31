Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Celebrate Spring with a foray into family drama—past and present—and get your grind on with a variety of musical experiences from local and international favorites. Discover even more happenings around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Grind City Music Festival Things Lost in the Fire - The Stage Play Those Pretty Wrongs - Crosstown Green Room Live at the Lorraine Music Series with Karen Brown Hamlet - Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Grind City Music Festival

Make a day (and night) of it at the Grind City Music Festival. Headliners Whiskey Charlie and Myers Crockett are followed by acts including Nikki Lane, Young Mister, and the Lucky 7 Brass Band.

Grind City Brewery | April 5 & 6

Things Lost In the Fire — The Stage Play

This intimate performance follows the travails of the Black family in the aftermath of a mysterious fire that destroyed their home and fractured their lives. Join them on an emotional roller-coaster as they navigate their new reality.

Theatreworks @ the Square | April 5 to 7

Those Pretty Wrongs

Memphis native and Big Star alum Jody Stephens and acclaimed solo artist Luther Russell take the stage on the heels of their successful tour of the U.S., UK, and Australia. Now in their tenth year performing together, Those Pretty Wrongs combine personal lyrics and nuanced harmonies to create a unique musical cohesion.

Crosstown Green Room | April 5

Live at the Lorraine Music Series with Karen Brown

Karen Brown brings her signature style to the “Live at the Lorraine”, a music series that highlights the many contributions arts and artists have made to the Civil Rights Movement. Tickets include an open bar, light refreshments, and opening performances by various local artists.

National Civil Rights Museum | April 6

Hamlet

In what is regarded as Shakespeare’s most popular play, the ghost of the King of Denmark instructs his son Hamlet to avenge his murder. This timeless tragedy is a study of contemplation, madness, and revenge.

TN Shakespeare Company | Through April 21