Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 26-28

× Expand photograph by matthew murphy / murphymade

Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main

Performances through Sunday, March 27

Every great sleepover at my Gammy and Papa’s house would entail a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream and a viewing of All Dogs Go to Heaven or the Broadway recording of CATS on DVD. (I’m sure this is a universal experience.) While All Dogs Go to Heaven was a crowd-pleasing choice, CATS was a little bit more divisive, mostly because Papa was anti-musical and my sister and cousin preferred the colorful animation of the canine-forward film. But at the core of these two movies was the premise of stray animals confronting their inevitable afterlives, and isn’t that just charming, especially when set to lovely music?

Sadly, after a brief surf on the web, I found no streaming platform with All Dogs Go to Heaven, so unless you have a DVD or a VHS tape with a VHS tape player, you might have a bit of trouble viewing the masterpiece. However, luck is on our side when it comes to CATS. And no, you don’t have to watch the creepy CGI mess of Tom Hooper’s adaptation; The Orpheum has the real deal — the Broadway musical that broke records, traveled to 30 countries, has been adapted into 15 languages, and won seven Tony Awards.

So head on over to this Jellicle Ball, where performances of CATS will run through Sunday, March 27th, at the Orpheum. Tickets ($29-$125) can be purchased online.

× Expand photograph by Vinicius "amnx" Amano / Unsplash

Shelby Farms Park (Event Center), 415 Great View

Friday, March 25, 6 - 9 p.m.

If I had a time machine, I’d want it to whisk us away to warmer days, but seeing that I’m not Doc Brown with a DeLorean, the Whiskey Warmer this weekend sounds like a pretty solid alternative. For $49, a ticket includes 15 whiskey tastings from 40 labels of whiskey, bourbon, and Scotch, all of which are bound to give your soul that warmth you’ve been missing. Food will be available for purchase on-site, and there will be a cash bar. Plus, guests can enjoy a cigar lounge and bluegrass music. The event is 21+ only and is benefiting Volunteer Memphis. Purchase tickets here.

photograph courtesy Metal museum / Anders Beier

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum

Saturday, March 26, 3 - 5 p.m.

Ring, ring, ring! “Is that a landline?” you ask. “It can’t possibly be my phone, which I’ve had on vibrate since 2012.” Oh no, the rings I’m talking about are ones that won’t go out of style. Within the Metal Museum’s new exhibition, aptly named “RINGS!”, more than 100 wearable pieces showcase the timelessness of rings as a jewelry form through their cultural, political, and personal meanings. But don’t be fooled: These rings aren’t just your run-of-the-mill pieces of jewelry and you won’t want to miss this chance to see them.

For the opening reception, you can tour this newest exhibition and meet collector and exhibition organizer Helen Drutt, a renowned craft historian and educator. Admission is free, but an $8 donation is suggested. Pre-registration is required.

Also, on that day, you can create your own pewter ring at drop-in classes at 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m. The cost per casting is $25.

× Expand image courtesy stax music academy

Crosstown Theater, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, March 26, 7 - 10 p.m.

Let’s go to the movies! Let’s go see the stars! But at Crosstown Theater, you won’t catch Bette Davis lying or Greta Garbo crying while Robert Taylor is locked in her dying embrace. Have no fear, though, you’ll be in for an absolute treat with Soul Kids, which tells the story of Stax Music Academy as it continues the legacy of Stax Records here in our very own Memphis. A trailer can be found here.

For the Memphis premiere, director Hugo Sobelman and subjects from the film will be on-hand for a Q&A, and the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band will perform.

× Expand photograph courtesy sweat 901

Old Dominick Distillery, 305 S. Front

Sunday, March 27, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

I’m never going to tell you to throw out your Jane Fonda’s Workout — that is a treasure — but if you enjoy fitness classes or wanna dip your toes into a little physical activity or need some exposure therapy to overcome your fear of the Presidential Fitness Test that penetrates your nightmares, I think you might be interested in this Taste of Fitness, where you can sample some of the best workouts Memphis has to offer.

In 25-minute classes, you can try out barre, cycle, cardio dance, yoga, or pilates. A full schedule of classes can be found on Sweat 901’s Facebook page; classes are first-come, first-served. Your ticket will also include a distillery tasting tour and unlimited health and wellness experiences at vendor booth stations.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $35 or at the door for $45. Late arrival tickets (10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) can be purchased in advance for $25 online.