Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Let your imagination and curiosity lead you into new experiences through the arts. Enjoy storytelling through music, language, and art this week across Memphis, and find more on ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Crosstown Arts

Join Memphis-based acclaimed filmmaker Craig Brewer for a special mystery screening of one of his favorite films. What movie is it? You’ll have to find out from Craig himself, as he will be there to introduce and watch the film with you.

Crosstown Arts

March 25

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

Story Time with La Abuela Tomasa and her friends at Overton Square is a terrific opportunity to give in to your imagination and learn a little Spanish along the way! While there, you'll read along with the story, make a fun craft to take home, and learn some new choreography.

Overton Square

March 26

Loflin Yard

Meet some of the creative community here in Memphis as you sip and shop through the courtyard of Loflin Yard. Peruse the goods with a drink in tow and pick unique items from a collection of local vendors.

Loflin Yard

March 25

Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven's Ninth Symphony has become the world anthem of Hope for Humanity. Paired with Joyride, written by Michael Markowski, this show highlights reasons we have to be thankful.

The Cannon Center

March 26-27

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Jesmyn Ward takes you amongst the stars in an hour of curated readings, scenes, and open discussion. Through the power and beauty of perseverance, she creates an uplifting and revealing atmosphere in each of her stories.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

March 27

Metal Museum

The rings you wear or witness each tell a story: a lifetime promise, a long history, or a particular style choice. This exhibition showcases a range of traditional and non-traditional ring craftsmanship by international artists.