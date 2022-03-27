Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Put your artistic talents to practice with a mic or paintbrush — or let the creativity shine from the stage to your seats. Explore the following upcoming events or scroll for more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

The distinct category-defying identity of this group arose through their combination of different genres like classical, rock, and jazz. Freely crossing lines between sounds offers an exciting and innovative experience.

Crosstown Arts

March 29

An open mic night is a great way to introduce new talents to yourself and the world. If your young one is looking for a new way to express themselves—this is it!

Orange Mound Neighborhood Hub

March 30

Norah Helmer was the most controversial character on stage in the nineteenth century. The story returns to the stage for you to see how Norah returns to make amends with the family she left behind.

The Circuit Playhouse

Through April 10

For the first weekend of every month, you can bring friends Saturday, Sunday, or both, for a fun night of painting, sipping, and snacking.

Arkwings Foundation

April 2

Come trace the story of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus in this Easter special. This production features over 150 cast and crew members to make for a compelling musical.

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary

March 31 - April 3

Gogh straight into the art — This immersive experience lets you walk through the world as van Gogh saw it. The exhibit features over 300 of his works and will take all art lovers through an exhilarating 3-dimensional experience.