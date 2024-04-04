Ready for the Solar Eclipse?

× Expand jrossphoto - stock.adobe.com 2017 Solar Eclipse

Get ready for the most anticipated celestial event of the year! On Monday, April 8, Memphis and the surrounding area will experience a partial solar eclipse, with up to 97% totality in some areas. Grab your glasses and gather at special events around town to experience the once-in-a-decades opportunity.

Discover Memphis Naturally, a comprehensive collection and campaign promoting all things outdoors in the Memphis area, polled some local outdoor enthusiasts on their favorite destinations to explore. Take a read and discover them for yourself.

memphisadventures.com | @naturallymem

× Expand Josh Duncan / Unsplash

Solar Eclipse Kayak Tour

View an outer space phenomenon from the water, while seated in one of Blues City Kayaks’ safe, comfortable kayaks. The“Destination Unknown” location will be revealed within 72 hours of the event and will be no further than 1.5 hours from Memphis.

April 8

8 am - 4 pm

Solar Eclipse Watch Party at the Peabody

Enjoy the view from the “South’s Grand Hotel” on the famous Peabody Rooftop. Music provided by DJ A.D. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Snacks, concessions, and beverages will be available for purchase. Free for hotel guests with room key.

April 8

11:30 am-4 pm

Solar Eclipse at the Botanic Garden

Bring a picnic and blanket, and watch the eclipse from the Great Lawn. Children can take home a moonflower or sunflower. Eclipse glasses are available for purchase. Free with Garden admission - no registration necessary.

April 8

1 pm-3 pm

Rooftop Solar Eclipse Viewing @ Beck & Call

Try an eclipse-themed drink at the Hyatt Centric Beale Street’s Beck & Call. They’ll feature music, commemorative glasses, and a riverfront view. Free for hotel guests with room key.

April 8

11:30 am-3 pm

Viewing Party on the Mississippi Terrace at Bass Pro

Experience the phenomenon that dazzled the ancient Egyptians from the top of the pyramid. The Mississippi Terrace at the top of downtown’s Bass Pro is a unique spot for viewing an eclipse, and the city. Bring your own eclipse glasses.

April 8

1 pm-3 pm

Total Eclipse of the Park!

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and Overton Park Conservancy are providing free eclipse glasses at their viewing site on the Overton Park Greensward. Lunch from Feast and Graze will be available for purchase.

April 8

12:30 pm-3 pm

Discovery Park Viewing Party

Head North to Union City to experience 99.2% eclipse totality at Discovery Park. Take part in “The Epic Eclipse” quest and other special activities, or just head to the Great Lawn, where food will be available for purchase from Eats and Treats and Sabin’s Cafe. Bring your own glasses, or pre-order them for park pickup by clicking above.

April 8

10 am-5 pm

Eclipse Watch Lunch Party

Join the party at WJ Freeman Park in Bartlett. This event features live music, food trucks, and library employees to share knowledge about this once-in-a-decade celestial occurrence. Eclipse glasses will be provided to the first 100 attendees.

April 8

11 am-3 pm