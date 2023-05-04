Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Agnieszka Kowalczyk on Unsplash

Black Lodge

Thursday-Friday, May 4 – May 5

Star Wars, more Star Wars

So May the Fourth be with you

(And also with you)

Deep, isn’t it? I bet you didn’t know I’m quite the connoisseur when it comes to writing absolutely brilliant poetry. And yet I’m ashamed to say I completely neglected to celebrate National Poetry Month in April — I was just too darn excited for May, and now I live in dismay. But I’ll be okay thanks to the Lodge’s clever word play — May the Fourth Be With You and Revenge of the 5th — they’re Star Wars puns in case you’re not as sophisticated as I and didn’t know that.

The two-day extravaganza will celebrate all things Star Wars. The first day will include screenings of Clone Wars and Rebels episodes (3 p.m.), Star Wars: A New Hope (5:30 p.m.), and Empire Strikes Back (7:30 p.m.); a Sabaac Tournament with a cash prize (7:30 p.m.); and Squadrons in VR available for play throughout the day. Plus, at 9:30, the Lodge will host S**TFEST: Best Worst Star Wars Rip-Off Ever, a screening of 1978’s Starcrash, with razzing, riffing, and drunken yelling at the screen highly encouraged.

The second day — the 5th — will include more screenings of Clone Wars and Rebels episodes, starting at 3 p.m., plus a screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at 6 p.m. At 8:30, the Cantina Hangout/Dance Party will kick off with special live performances by characters in costume, including Angel of Azarath as Marg’Ani the dancing Twi’lek. There will be Star Wars visuals, Star Wars-inspired food, Star Wars-themed DJ sets by DJ Evonech and Graveyard Gloria, and a lightsaber dueling competition with a cash prize (starting at 9 p.m.).

Costumes are highly encouraged for both days’ events.

Memphis Botanic Garden

Opens May 5

Remember when I said, I was great at writing haikus. Well, have I got news for you.

I’m also really great at writing acrostics, just like this one about MBG’s “Rich Soil.”

Created by Kristine Mays and inspired by Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations,” this exhibit

Has 29 sculptures, spread throughout the 96 acres of the garden. On May 5th, the

San Franciscan artist, Mays, will join community leaders for a panel discussion

On how art and nature can grow and heal a community. On Saturday, MBG

Invites all for a Family Day, celebrating the exhibit’s opening, where guests can

Learn more about the art from Mays herself and explore the exhibition. Plus,

Young ones can create their own mini sculptures made of wire — AND

At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can enjoy performances by Collage Dance Collective.

You won’t want to miss out!

*“Rich Soil” opens on May 5th and closes October 1st. The “Rich Soil to Rich Souls” Panel Discussion is on May 5th at 11 a.m.–noon. The panel is free to attend and no reservation is required. “Rich Soil at the Garden” Family Day is free with garden admission and lasts 10 a.m.–4 p.m. For more information on these events as well as upcoming ones in conjunction with “Rich Soil,” visit membg.org/rich-soil.*

Malco Summer Drive-In

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

If I just separate my sentences

Into chunks, like in this instance,

Does this “thing to do” count as poetry?

Even if it’s all about the Rotary

Club’s Cafe du Memphis,

Benefiting families who are homeless?

Attendees will enjoy beignets,

Shrimp and grits, plus cafe au lait.

Dine in your car or drive through.

I’m done with my poem. Woohoo!

*Tickets for Cafe du Monde, benefiting the Dorothy Day House, can be purchased here and cost $15 for a half plate of beignets and $25 for a full plate of shrimp and grits and beignets.*

Theatre Memphis

Performances through May 7

You know how plays of the past were written in meter just like poems? (e.g. ye ole iambic pentameter.) I don’t know why they ever stopped that, but they did … I think. I’m a poet, not a playwright after all, but I can say with (almost) absolute certainty that Theatre Memphis’ latest production, Sherlock’s Last Case, is not in meter but is just as delightful as any of the classics.

The play, as you might have detected, centers around the one and only Sherlock Holmes and his buddy Watson. As with any Sherlock story, not everything is as it appears in this modern take as the great detective makes his way to a startling conclusion. Filled with suspense, betrayal, thrills, and witty humor, performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets ($25) can be purchased here.

Museum of Science & History

On display through October 23

I’d write a sonnet for you, but frankly that’s just too long. It’s 14 lines! Plus, you have to do an ABABCDCDEFEFGG rhyme scheme, and there are only so many hours in a day. I’ll never understand how William Shakespeare wrote 154 sonnets — for reference, that’s basically one for each year that the Christian Brothers High School Band has been around. That’s a lot of sonnets, and that’s a lot of years.

To celebrate these 150 years — not to mention the fact that the CBHS band is the oldest, continuous high school band in the U.S. — MoSH is hosting an exhibit, “Band of Brothers,” detailing its history, complete with historic instruments, band paraphernalia, and photographs. The exhibit will be on display through October 22nd.

Plus, this Sunday at 5 p.m., you can catch the band’s 150th Jubilee Concert. Highlights from this year’s concert include three premier performances: composer and conductor Col. John Bourgeois’ Signum Fidei, Helmet band leader and film score composer Page Hamilton’s Commemoration Fantasy, and dean of Memphis Music Christopher Winkler’s Noble Calling. Other works include Festive Centennial by McBeth, Headlines by Colby, and an arrangement of The Wearing of the Green.

The 150th Alumni Band will also be featured performing the band standards from years past including "650 East," "5900 Walnut Grove," and "612 Adams" concert marches. The concert is free and open to the public. A reception will follow. For more information on the concert, visit here.