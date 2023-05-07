Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, hear from an acclaimed music photographer, watch the stories of our city unfold through contemporary dance, dress to the nines for Memphis Fashion Week, celebrate Brazilian arts and culture, and more. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Americana Portrait Sessions

Americana Portrait Sessions Book Signing and Talk with Photographer Jeff Fasano

Kick off the 2023 Blues Music Awards week with acclaimed Nashville-based music photographer Jeff Fasano, who will discuss his recently published book that features a collection of intimate portraits of nearly two hundred Americana artists. This book is lovingly curated and gives unparalleled access to stars like Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell, Rhiannon Giddens, Margo Price, and Kris Kristofferson.

The Blues Foundation | Tuesday, May 9

Tennessee Ballet Theater

901 Stories: A Contemporary Dance Performance

The Tennessee Ballet Theater celebrates Memphis in 901 Stories, an immersive dance performance inspired by the city's rich history. The audience will move throughout the space to view original works of contemporary dance, ballet, and aerial dance created by local choreographers. Do not miss this festive, interactive event!

The Medicine Factory | Friday, May 12 + 13

Arrow Creative

Memphis Fashion Week

It's the time of year again! Celebrating its 11th year, Memphis Fashion Week has something for everyone, whether attending the Fashion Night Out, public shopping event, or the Emerging Designer Cocktail Party, where you will see this year's Emerging Memphis Designer Project garments walk the runway and on freeze models. Don't forget to dress to the nines!

Arrow Creative | Friday, May 12 + 13

Collage Dance Collective

Brazil by Night + Brazil by Day

There are two ways to celebrate Brazilian arts this weekend with ArtsMemphis grantees Iris Collective and Collage Dance Collective. On Friday, enjoy an evening of live music, world-class dance, and an authentic Brazilian feast while enjoying performances from Collage's international touring company and Iris' Artist Fellows. On Saturday, attend their free community event in Crosstown's Central Atrium.

Crosstown Concourse | Friday, May 12 + 13

Patricia Possel

New Ballet Ensemble & School's Springloaded

Reach a milestone with New Ballet Ensemble! In celebration of Springloaded's 20th year, the performance will feature a range of original and reimagined works from years past, with the addition of two new pieces. See professional and student artists seamlessly fuse dance forms in a compilation of original, diverse repertoire and works.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | Friday, May 12 + 13