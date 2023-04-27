Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy Tennessee triennial

Various Venues

Thursday – Saturday, April 27 – 29

Well, friends, it looks like we’ve made it to the end of April, and thank the heavens above, it’s about MAY, the great month of the promised May flowers brought on by all those April showers. And sure it’s clichéd to say that, but I don’t have any original thoughts going through my brain waves at this moment — blame Mercury being in retrograde or whatever, but not all of us can be creative all the time. Okay? So if you’re thirsting for some originality, don’t look at me; turn your gaze over to the many artists we have in Memphis, especially those being highlighted this weekend for the Tennessee Triennial, a statewide initiative with venues hosting individual and unique exhibitions adhering to the theme Re-Pair.

This weekend, participating venues in Memphis are hosting a range of events to celebrate the first-ever Triennial before it concludes on May 7th. On Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Brooks will host a book signing and art talk by Tommy Kha celebrating the exhibit “Eye Is Another” (which just happened to be our cover story in March). Meanwhile, Stock & Belle will host an artist talk with Brittney Boyd Bullock at 4–9 p.m., and Off the Walls Arts will host an opening reception at 8 p.m. for its latest show, “Topography,” featuring Yvonne Bob, Scott Carter, S.E. Cornejo, and Tracy Treadwell. On Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m., TONE will host a community meal to allow for fellowship with one another through food.

Find out more about the Tennessee Triennial and its exhibits here.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church

Friday, April 28-May 14

I know you’re waiting with bated breath, as they say, but I have no words to take your breath away. It’s unfortunate, indeed, but it seems that you can allow your lungs to inhale and exhale as per usual. But if you’re looking for a breath of fresh air, might I suggest that you attend the regional premiere of Lungs as put on by Quark Theatre?

A comedic dram, Lungs follows a couple as they decide whether to have a child, even with all that’s going on in the world, from climate change to civil unrest overseas. It’s a play full of questions of family and change, hope, betrayal (gasp!), and happenstance. The show runs Friday, April 28th, through May 14th, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets ($20) can be purchased here or at the door.

× Expand photography courtesy theatre memphis

Theatre Memphis

Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All’s fair in love and war, so they say, but here in this “Five Things To Do,” there is no talk of love and war — those things are far above my pay-grade to talk about — but that’s not to say we don’t talk about all things fair … Spring Faire, that is.

As Theatre Memphis’ seasonal offering, Spring Faire will feature 30 artists’ and artisans’ booths, premier food trucks, and a performance stage with musical performances and the occasional puppy presentation all day long. (Find a full schedule of performances here.) Admission is free!

At the same time, Theatre Memphis is hosting the Memphis Children’s Theatre Festival with family- and youth-focused performances and arts-oriented activities throughout the day. Families can enjoy a performance by High Expectation Aerial Arts, a flamenco dance class, and scenes from P.Nokia: The Hip Hop Musical, among a whole slew of happenings, a full schedule for which can be found here. Admission is pay-what-you-can.

× Expand photography by Gülfer ERGİN on Unsplash

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.

I can’t say that this “Five Things To Do” will be one for the books, as the saying goes, but at the very least, Memphis Public Libraries is always for the books. And this weekend, MPL is popping with Bookstock, the annual free family event celebrating local authors.

The day will include 60+ local author exhibits, a Virtual Reality Empathy Lab, live entertainment, food trucks, book giveaways, face painting, and more. Keynote speakers include Tara Stringfellow, author of Memphis, and Rev. G. Scott Morris, author of Care: How People of Faith Can Respond to Our Broken Health System. Plus, Sam White, co-author of You Can Be ABCs, will be a special children’s keynote speaker. Click here for a full list of participating authors, and click here for a full schedule of events. Admission is free.

× Expand photography courtesy collage dance collective

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday – Sunday, April 29 – 30, 2:30 p.m.

Dance like no one’s watching. It’s a cliché as old as time, and I know, I know, you’re tired of hearing the same old song and dance. Lucky for you, Collage Dance Collective has a brand-spanking-new ballet — where you won’t have to dance but where you get to do all the watching.

Choreographed by Kevin Thomas and Amy Hall Garner, the ballet reimagines Zora Neale Hurston’s most iconic novel, Their Eyes Were Watching God, a story of one woman’s journey of finding her voice and true love. The show also features a brand-new score by Quinn Mason, one of the country’s most sought-after young composers, being performed live by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Accompanying this world premiere are the premieres of Francisco Avina’s Letting Go To Let In and Christopher L. Huggins’ breathtaking contemporary ballet, Enemy Behind The Gates. (Can I get an ooh and an ahhh?)

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here. Performances are Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.