Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

JUNE 2

This week, experience girl power, Black power, and the power of live music and the visual arts. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Kirk Whalum - Epic Cool Album Release

Kirk Whalum Epic Cool Album Release

Celebrate the release of the new album, Epic Cool, with the artist himself at Kafé Kirk’s ongoing jazz series. Grammy-winner Kirk Whalum delivers another triumph with this soulful, stirring, and passionate album, co-produced by Grammy nominee Greg Manning. Be the first to hear it in person!

Crosstown Theater | June 2, 5:30pm - 7:30pm

PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival - Faculty and Student Showcase

PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival Faculty and Student Showcase

PRIZM builds a diverse community through chamber music education, youth development, and performances. Come to their 15th annual Chamber Music Festival Faculty and Student Showcase to enjoy the musical talents of both the students and their teachers.

Shady Grove Presbyterian Church | June 7, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Of This Moment - Jeanne Seagle and Annabelle Meacham

Of This Moment: Jeanne Seagle and Annabelle Meacham

This exhibition highlights the playful dichotomy between Annabelle Meacham’s vibrant and emotional surrealist work, and the contemplative and captivating charcoals and watercolors by Jeanne Seagle. Also featured are artworks by Matthew Hasty, Jimpsie Ayres, Alisa Free, Claudia Tullos-Leonard, Anton Weiss, and other Memphis favorites.

The Medicine Factory | June 6, 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Glass Slippers - A Fairy Tale Art Show by the MSCA

Glass Slippers: A Fairy Tale Art Show

The Mid-South Cartoonists Association presents “Glass Slippers, A Fairy Tale Art Show,” running in conjunction with the performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Meet the artists at the reception on Wednesday, June 12, from 5-7 pm and take home original signed art — or maybe even a personalized sketch.

Theatre Memphis | Beginning June 7

Memphis Matters

Memphis Matters

Join Playback Memphis for a special Juneteenth Memphis Matters performance commemorating liberation of enslaved Black people in America and celebrating the African diaspora. This scriptless event encourages the sharing and witnessing of audience stories and their exploration and interpretation by the Playback Players. This show features an all-Black ensemble as well as an all-BIPOC audience.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | June 7, 7:00pm - 9:00pm