Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy memphis in may

Downtown

Saturday, May 25

Are you ready to run? The 2024 Great American River Run is the thing for you to do, whether it’s the half-marathon, 10K, or 5K — or whether you end up jogging, skipping, or walking. Everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a medal, race shirt, and an invitation to the post-run after-party with plenty of food … and beer.

Register here. Registration fee increases for all races on race day.

× Expand photography courtesy shelby farms park

Shelby Farms Park

Friday, May 24, 7 p.m.

Are you ready to canoe? How about kayaking? Want to try a stand-up paddleboard? Try out Shelby Farms Park’s Canoes + Cocktails this weekend (or any Friday this summer), where you can join a guided sunset paddle on Hyde Lake to be immediately followed by specialty cocktails provided by Old Dominick Distillery, wine, beer, and individually packaged snacks from Cheffie’s. Yard games, firepits, and music will entertain you under the stars when the rest of the park is closed.

Tickets can be purchased here.

× Expand Claire from Memphis by Christine Yerie Lee

UrbanArt Commission

Saturday, May 25, 4 – 8 p.m.

Are you ready for art by Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) artists from Memphis and the South? Check out “Between Heaven And Earth, We Build Our Home,” AAPI Heritage Month Memphis’ art show exploring themes of ancestry, immigration, and homemaking. The 12 artists participating are Thandi Cai, Sai Clayton, Sharon Havelka, Vivian Havelka, John Lee, Christine Yerie Lee, Huifu Ma, Susan Mah, Lili Nacht, Yangbin Park, Neena Wang, and Yidan Zeng.

The opening reception will have light refreshments and a special performance by MengCheng 梦城团 Collective. The show is on display through June 20th.

On Sunday, join MengCheng 梦成团 Collective members LiLi Nacht and Yidan Zeng for a “Raise Your Flag” workshop, where you will learn cyanotype printmaking techniques and work together to create your own flag based on dreams and values from the community. The workshop is free, but make sure to register here.

× Expand photography by Phillip Van Zandt

Overton Park Shell

Sunday, May 26, 7:30 p.m.

Are you ready for free music? Head over to the Overton Park Shell this Sunday for Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s annual Sunset Symphony, which will conclude their season. Led by Principal Trumpet Scott Moore, the MSO Big Band performs timeless classics and new arrangements in styles from dance band to big band, samba, and many more.

Don’t forget that picnic baskets, coolers, beverages, blankets, and lawn chairs are always welcome. Food and beverages will also be for sale; Moss Be Smoke, Soi No. 9, and Sips and Sammies food trucks will be there.

× Expand Photography by micheile henderson on Unsplash

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Sunday, May 26, 2 – 4 p.m.

Are you ready to stop and smell the roses? Or maybe arrange them instead? Local florist and flower farmer Marisa Mender-Franklin at Midtown Bramble & Bloom is leading a floral-arranging workshop at the Brooks. You’ll learn how to select flowers, balance colors and textures, and create stunning arrangements inspired by the rich flora of our city. The best part is, the workshop is great for all skill levels. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased here.