Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Arts Memphis - May 26-June 1

Kick off the summer with live performances, action-packed days at camp, or locally made metalwork and pottery. Bring home a souvenir and discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Young Actors Guild 2024 Summer Camp

Young Actors Guild 2024 Summer Camp

Dive into creative arts, sports, team building, weekly field trips and more! No acting or other experience is required. Sessions are Monday through Friday from 7:30 am - 5:30 pm and are open to kids ages 8-17.

The Harriett Performing Arts Center | May 28-July 19

Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites ft. Songs by Prince, Childish Gambino, & More

Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites ft. Songs by Prince, Childish Gambino, & More

Enjoy the Beale Street Quartet by candlelight in the Hohenberg Auditorium. This sought-after string ensemble will perform hits from artists including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Frankie Ocean, and other favorites. Attendees must be 8 or older; anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 28, 8:45 - 10:00 pm

NXNE Preview Party

NXNE Preview Party

Get a free sneak peak of the five Music Export Memphis artists who will be performing at Toronto’s international NXNE music festival. Jai Musiq, Raneem Imam, Deonna Sirod, Mak Ro, and Lukah will be appearing in partnership with Crosstown Arts. Don’t miss the VIP tickets available for purchase.

Crosstown Concourse | May 30, 6:00 - 9:00 pm

The Memphis Potters' Guild Spring Show and Sale

The Memphis Potters’ Guild Spring Show and Sale

Shop for homemade gifts (and pick up something for yourself!) at this ceramic showcase and sale. This annual favorite features Memphis’ most talented established and upcoming clay artists. Meet them at the opening reception on May 31.

St. Anne Catholic Church | May 31, 5:00 - 8:00pm; June 1, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; June 2, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Shrek the Musical

Shrek The Musical

Everyone’s favorite ogre is back from Broadway with his hilarious sidekick Donkey. Join Shrek on his unexpected journey to rescuing a reluctant princess. This story of a most unlikely hero is based on the hit Dreamworks movie and will have you saying “I’m a believer.”

Orpheum Theatre | May 31 - June 2

Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day

This free day of demonstrations and exhibitions offers various opportunities to learn about and participate in metalworking activities of all kinds. Enjoy the beautiful views of the riverbluff and stick around for the grand finale Iron Pour of a ton of molten metal. Hosted in conjunction with the museum’s Repair Days and F.I.R.E. conference.

Metal Museum | June 1, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm