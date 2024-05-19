Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 19-25 May 19-25 - 1

This week, there is no shortage of live performances, independent films, and offerings from both established and up-and-coming stars that are uniquely Memphis. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Rivertown Arts Spring Fling

Rivertown Arts Spring Fling

This exhibition features the works of Rivertown Artists Shirlee Clark, Babs Feibelman, Jane Fulmer, Sharon Grinspan, Meg Jones, Vicki Less, Mary K VanGieson, Elizabeth Williams, and Renee Wilson. These experienced artists showcase a variety of media, points of view, and technique. Free with Garden admission.

Memphis Botanic Garden | Through May 31

Mic Drop Songwriter's Contest

Mic Drop Songwriter's Contest

Take the stage or sit back and enjoy an open songwriting contest in the Green Room at Crosstown. Performances will be judged by a jury of industry professionals, and prizes will be awarded to the top three contestants. To enter, submit an mp3 or video file to Ryan.peel@staxmusicadademy.org; submission deadline is May 19.

Crosstown Concourse, Suite 208 | May 22, 7:00-8:30pm

Indie Memphis Screening: The People's Joker

Indie Memphis Screening: The People’s Joker

Indie Memphis debuts “The People’s Joker,” a funny, outrageous, and moving take on the “Joker” origin story. Featuring the voices of Bob Odenkirk, Maria Bamford, and Tim Heidecker, it reimagines the anti-hero as they grapple with gender identity and their place in the world.

Malco Studio on the Square | May 22, 7:00-9:00pm

SPUNK adapted by George C. Wolfe

SPUNK adapted by George C. Wolfe

Experience the multi-sensory play SPUNK, George C. Wolfe’s stage adaptation of Spunk: Three Tales by Zora Neale Hurston. Through dance, puppetry, narration, and music, the performance immerses the audience in the rich urban life of the early 1900s. Directed by Memphis’ own Lar’Juanette Williams.

Next Stage Theatre Memphis | May 22, 7:00-9:30pm

Chinese Connection Dub Embassy Free Family Night

Chinese Connection Dub Embassy Free Family Night

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to The Grove for a free performance by Chinese Connection Dub Embassy. The eclectic group— including founding members from right here in Memphis—puts a soulful spin on traditional reggae for an unexpected look at classics, as well as their own original tunes. Food and beverage are available for purchase; outside food is welcome as well.

The Grove at GPAC | May 23, 6:30-8:00pm