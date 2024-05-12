Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis May 12-18 May 12-18 - 1

As we immerse ourselves in National Mental Health Awareness month, participating in the arts is a proven outlet to increase wellbeing and help safeguard against mental illness. This week, enjoy homegrown talent or check out entertainment from across the pond. From live performances to curated exhibitions, there’s something for everyone. Discover even more creative experiences around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

CBU - 2024 Spring BFA Exhibition Concerts in the Grove — Almost Elton John STAX - Soulsville U.S.A. Preview George Bougher Latest Works - Timeless Time No Place Like Home - Metal Museum

CBU: 2024 Spring BFA Exhibition

Celebrate CBU’s graduating seniors receiving their Bachelors in Fine Arts from the Department of Visual and Performing Arts. Collected works are presented by Mario Campos, Keira Harris, Rodrigo Medina-Mejia, Joshua Spencer, Montserrat Vazquez, and Emily Webster.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | Through June 30

Concerts in The Grove — Almost Elton John

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and remember when rock was young. Led by Broadway performer Craig A. Meyer, Almost Elton John and the Rocketmen pay tribute to decades of chart-topping hits with a concert full of character, costumes, and charisma. Food and beverages are available for purchase; outside food is welcome as well.

The Grove at GPAC | May 16, 6:30-8:00pm

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. Preview

Join director Jamila Wignot for the preview of the first episode of STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. This new HBO docuseries tells the story of the groundbreaking record label that launched the careers of Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Isaac Hayes and other influential Black musicians who defined the Memphis sound. Following the film, listen into a panel discussion and enjoy a reception in the East Atrium.

Crosstown Theater | May 17, 7:00- 9:45pm

George Bougher Latest Works: Timeless Time

Check out the most recent work by local multi-media artist George Bougher. Known for drawing inspiration from observing and living life, Bougher’s pieces capture a range of events and emotions, while telling intimate stories about his subjects.

Memphis Botanic Garden | Through May 29

No Place Like Home

With various themes, perspectives, and forms, the Metal Museum continues the theme of their recent exhibition, We Are Here: LGBTQIA+ Voices in the Contemporary Metals Community by examining the idea of “home” in the queer community. Guest curated by artist Andrew Thornton.

Metal Museum | Through June 2