Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Cara Greenstein ARTSmemphis June 23-29

Kick off summer by getting inspired to learn new skills, or just be a part of the audience! Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Brunch and Brushes! Urban Art Commission Homemade Chorizo Breakfast Tacos with PIco and Cilantro

Brunch and Brushes!

Create your own Canvas for a Cause artwork, enjoy breakfast tacos and mimosas, and flex your creative spirit. All supplies will be provided (including paints, brushes, and a 6x6 canvas), and all proceeds benefit UrbanArt Commission. Seating is limited, so get your ticket today!

UrbanArt Commission | June 23, 12:00pm - 2:00pm

9 to 5: The Musical

9 to 5: The Musical

Based on the seminal 1980 movie of the same name, this story of friendship, revenge, and ultimate girl-bossing is hilarious, outrageous, and even a little romantic. Watch as Violet, Doralee, and Judy live out their wildest work fantasies and take control of a company that’s always kept them down.

Harrell Theatre | June 21 - June 30

Tara M. Stringfellow in Conversation with Kontji Anthony

Tara M. Stringfellow in Conversation with Kontji Anthony: Magic Enuff

Meet Memphis native Tara M. Stringfellow, and hear excerpts of her exhilarating new collection of poetry. Filled with exuberant strength and radical love, her work is filled with evolution, power, and tenderness, told from a position of Black womanhood. Signed copies will be available. Compèred by local favorite, tv personality Kontji Anthony.

Novel Memphis | June 24, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Whet Thursday - Salsa on the Bluff

Whet Thursday: Salsa on the Bluff

Learn to salsa dance with the best view in town with Edgar Mendez and his instructors at this Whet Thursday dance party on the bluffs. The El Mero Taco food truck will be on site for Mexican food, MemPops will be serving cool treats, and, of course, the Tipsy Tumbler Traveling Tavern will be mixing magic. Free admission and dance lessons.

Metal Museum | June 27, 5:30pm - 8:00pm

LoneTree Live Presents 24-Hour Plays

LoneTree Live Presents 24-Hour Plays

Join a group of local playwrights, directors, and actors as they race to write, produce, and perform six original plays in 24 hours. The genre depends on the inspiration - the plays could be comedies, dramas, or anything in between. The event opens with a performance by artist Eileen Kuo. Light refreshments will be available.

TheatreWorks at the Evergreen | June 29, 7:00pm - 9:30pm