Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 9-11

Regardless of whether you stay in this weekend or attend any one of these rose-worthy events, we hope that you find strength in community and can find time to rest. Whether you need to hug a goat, smell the fresh pages of a recently printed book, or drink some wine this weekend, these community spaces and the people there, from MoSH to Central Gardens, are always here for you. ♥️

× Expand photography courtesy museum of science & history

Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Avenue

Friday, September 9, 6-9 p.m.

Are you looking for the perfect suitor to make your weekend complete? Someone that’ll connect you to your community, make you feel safe, someone deserving of your rose, Bachelor-style? Well, we’ve got a list of eligible bachelors just waiting to impress.

First up, MoSH is looking for someone to wine and dine. If you have questions about wine, MoSH is your guy — acidity, fermentation, yeast, carbon dioxide, alcohol, sugar, and tannins — he knows it all. Is he a know-it-all? Maybe. But does he know which foods from local restaurants pair best with certain foods? Of course, and he’ll tell you why in a series of lectures and other fun wine-related activities this weekend. And if you give MoSH a rose, you’ll receive a commemorative wine glass in return.

Fun fact: The proceeds from MoSH’s Science of Wine event will be used to support programs and activities for area students. (Who doesn’t love a philanthropic guy?)

General admission tickets cost $85 ($45 for designated drivers) and can be purchased here. VIP tickets are available.

× Expand photography courtesy city of millington

Millington Gym, 4885 Bill Knight

Saturday, September 10, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Goat Days Festival starts his morning off with a pancake breakfast before jetting off to do some goat yoga. He’s flexible, for sure, and though he will ease goats into any conversation — it’s in his blood after all — he also has non-goat interests, like visiting with local vendors, checking out the antique tractor show, vibing to live music, playing corn hole, and giving you a reason to smile. Won’t you join him in a day of swoon-worthy fun?

Plus, Goat Days Festival also has a kids zone, complete with a balloon twister, a rock wall, and more. (Who doesn’t love someone who’s good with kids?)

Parking is $5 per car. Admission is free, but Goat Days will happily accept your rose if offered.

× Expand photography courtesy germantown festival

Civic Club Complex, 7745 Poplar Pike

Saturday, September 10, 9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. | Sunday, September 11, noon-6 p.m.

The Germantown Festival likes to show off his weenies — that’s his main shtick as far as wooing goes. And you can watch his weenies race at 11:30 a.m., with a Hot Dog costume contest at 11 a.m. Not only that, this festival checks all the right boxes when it comes to festivals — nearly 400 local and regional artists and craftsmen, free parking and free shuttle bus service, kids activities and games, an auto show, live entertainment, and mouth-watering festival fare. That’s a 10 out of 10, if there ever were one. If that doesn’t reel you in, would free admission do it for you?

× Expand photography courtesy Hayley Arceneaux

Novel, 387 Perkins

Saturday, September 10, 5 p.m.

Now, our guy Novel is a bookworm. It might take him a minute to warm up, but when he’s around friends, my oh my, he’s on fire. This weekend he’s invited his friend Hayley Arceneaux, who just so happens to be a childhood cancer survivor-turned-physician’s assistant-turned-astronaut, now turned memoirist. And since Novel’s not one to gatekeep his friends, you can meet Arceneaux and get a copy of her book — Wild Ride: A Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rocket Ships — signed.

Line tickets are required to meet the author and are free with the purchase of Wild Ride from Novel. You can purchase the memoir here.

× 1 of 4 Expand photography courtesy Jeff Hulett × 2 of 4 Expand photography courtesy Jeff Hulett × 3 of 4 Expand photography courtesy Jeff Hulett × 4 of 4 Expand photography courtesy Jeff Hulett Prev Next

Central Gardens Neighborhood, South Belvedere Boulevard & Harbert

Sunday, September 11, 1-5 p.m.

They say you can tell a lot about a person by their house. Do they make their bed? Are there dishes in the sink? Is the toilet seat up or down? How many throw pillows do they have? Do they clean out the lint in their dryer? Do they keep baby teeth in a tiny box under their bed? Do they have shelves upon shelves upon shelves of trophies for bird-calling competition? So many questions can be answered and so many secrets can be uncovered just by touring a house, and that’s why Central Gardens is opening up not just one of his homes but a handful of them, plus gardens and two churches, so you can see for yourself what Central Gardens is all about. What can I say, this suitor is an open book — and might I add, he’s a good host, bringing back the hospitality area and the artisan market. So you better bring a good host gift, perhaps a rose.

The year’s tour is waste-free, with digital tickets and an all-digital tour magazine. Tickets can be purchased online for $20 in advance and $30 day of.

♥️ The Stax is offering free admission on Saturday, September 10, 1-4 p.m., along with family-friendly games, crafts, live music, dancing, and more.

♥️ The Memphis Botanic Garden is also offering free admission, Friday, September 9th, to help Memphis heal. The Garden is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Reservations are not required.

♥️ MoSH is also offering free admission to all exhibits, movies, shows and to Lichterman Nature Center on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

♥️ The Memphis Zoo is also offering free admission on Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with last admission at 5 p.m.