Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Kick off your long weekend by occupying the Overton Park Shell, experiencing eye-opening exhibitions, hearing Grammy-winning voices, and celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Craig Thompson

Celebrate culture, art, life, and love at this free community-organized, one-day music festival that features a mix of globally-recognized artists, local legends, and up-and-coming stars. You might discover your new favorite musician!

Overton Park Shell | September 4

× Expand Indie Memphis

See Memphis' own feature film director Craig Brewer discuss his experiences and insight from his many years in the field. Brewer will cover the evolution of his role in making popular indie films like The Poor & Hungry and Hustle & Flow, and more recently, his big Hollywood production of Coming 2 America.

Crosstown Arts | September 6

× Expand Scenario Two

Don't miss multi-Grammy-winning Renée Fleming's Memphis debut with conductor Robert Moody and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Fleming is an American soprano who has been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards, achieving name recognition beyond the classical music world.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts | September 8

× Expand Carla McDonald

Sit back and watch the shenanigans unfold during this Manhattan-based musical romantic comedy. This story follows the overlapping tales of two high-rollers whose night is derailed by two women: a straight-laced missionary and a headliner at the Hot Box Club.

Theatre Memphis | Through September 11

× Expand David Mason

To kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month, attend the Premios Alma Latina (Latin Soul Awards) with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group. This awards ceremony recognizes members of the Latino community and their allies for their achievements, leadership, and support in making the Mid-South a better place to live.

The Grove at GPAC | September 10

× Expand Dawn Rose

Peruse this exhibition that examines the variety of swag birthed from Black culture while exploring the plethora of "drip" that exists within it. In Yoruba, the word “itutu” translates to cool, and this exhibit reinvents the definition of what "coolness" is.

TONE | Through October 15