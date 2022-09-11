Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Note: You can especially help the arts sector by attending the starred (*) events below and, while there, take a 3-minute Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity® survey. These surveys are conducted just twice per decade to measure the current economic impact of spending by both arts organizations and their audiences. Whether spending locally on dinner and drinks, childcare, parking or rideshare, or perhaps even your outfit purchased for the occasion, these arts event-related expenditures have a major economic impact. 2016 survey data revealed that Memphis’ arts sector is a $197 million industry and collectively the second largest employer. What will 2022 tell us?

Indie Memphis Film Festival Preview Party

Pass the popcorn—it's time to see this year's Indie Memphis Film Festival lineup! Join the party, either in-person or online, and see trailer premieres while snacking, imbibing, and vibing with your fellow cinephiles. The festival is coming up on October 19 through 24.

Black Lodge | September 13

Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony *

Catch one of the biggest musical events of the year! The annual Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony pays tribute to many musical influencers of our time. This year's celebration honors inductees Fred Ford, Booker T. Jones, Priscilla Presley, Mavis Staples, and many more.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts | September 15

Smoke on the Mountain *

Enjoy compelling numbers, melancholy hymns, and soulful praise songs in this musical tale. Set in the 1930s, the singing Sanders family is welcomed to a new church, whose congregational members are, in fact, you — the live audience!

Germantown Community Theatre | September 15 - 25

Shell On Wheels Fall Music Series: Cameron Ross

Overton Park Shell is rolling through Memphis! In partnership with Frayser Connect, Shell on Wheels will provide free, family-friendly fun for all. Head over to hear energetic, inspiring tunes from local musician Cameron Ross.

Frayser Connect | September 16

The Trouble Begins at Eight: Mark Twain *

For two nights only, see Pete Pranica—popular play-by-play television broadcaster for our NBA Memphis Grizzlies—return to the Tabor Stage as humorist Mark Twain in this original and literary performance.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company | September 16 + 18