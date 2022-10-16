Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Grab your seat at the Indie Memphis Film Festival, share your story with an intimate crowd, hit up a few arts festivals, learn how to be a metalsmith, and get your zen on all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Note: You can especially help the arts sector by attending the starred (*) events below and, while there, take a 3-minute Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity® survey. These surveys are conducted just twice per decade to measure the current economic impact of spending by both arts organizations and their audiences. Whether spending locally on dinner and drinks, childcare, parking or rideshare, or perhaps even your outfit purchased for the occasion, these arts event-related expenditures have a major economic impact. 2016 survey data revealed that Memphis’ arts sector is a $197 million industry and collectively the second largest employer. What will 2022 tell us?Immerse yourself in the beauty, fragility, and transience of the natural world at this temporary outdoor installation! Explore the iridescent, oversized bubbles as you make your way through, around, and under them, and make sure to catch them at night when they illuminate! It’s the perfect photo opp.

NatureZen Week

Just like art, nature is a significant influence on our mental health. During NatureZen Week, connect with Overton Park in its Old Forest and open green spaces. This observance is a celebration of what the park—and nature as a whole—can do for you. Grab your sketchbook and paints and get your zen on.

Overton Park | October 16 - 22

Indie Memphis Film Festival

The Indie Memphis Film Festival will take place all over Memphis—at the Halloran Centre, Crosstown Theater, Circuit Playhouse, Playhouse on the Square, Malco Studio on the Square, AND online. See a collection of independent features, documentaries, and short films made locally and globally.

Multiple Venues | October 19 - 24

Memphis Matters

Sit back and watch the magic unfold at the next Playback Memphis performance. After an audience member shares a reflection, moment, or true story from their lives, their story is played back on stage by a team of actors, musicians, and dancers. Tell a story, or simply enjoy!

Playback Memphis | October 22

Frayser Local Arts Festival

This festival celebrates local talents in the creative community, like performers, artists, and artisans. There will be all-day performances in the Labyrinth, a market of handmade items, creativity stations, food trucks, and more!

Arkwings Foundation | October 22

Family Fun Day *

Learn about different metalworking processes through hands-on activities, exhibitions, and demonstrations! There's nothing like watching metalsmiths honing their craft, moving steel like clay, and forming impressive pieces. Plus, aspiring metalsmiths of all ages and skill levels can try their hand at it!

Metal Museum | October 22

RiverArtsFest *

This festival brings together artistic diversity and talent from around the Mid-South and beyond. Thousands of visitors gather in Downtown Memphis to peruse more than 150 artists' booths, see live demonstrations, participate in hands-on art activities, and hear local live music.

Downtown Memphis | October 22 - 23