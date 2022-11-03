× Expand photography courtesy discover memphis naturally

Wiseacre Brewing Company, 398 South B.B. King

Friday-Sunday, November 4-6

Taylor Swift broke records with her recent release of Midnights, and while that’s all well and good and newsworthy, there’s a very, very under-reported aspect of this singer’s reach. It’s a theory that has gone unappreciated, undocumented, and unfounded. The theory goes: Taylor Swift’s release of Midnight is within six degrees of the Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend. It’s a theory that goes over many a head, so please direct your attention to the following examples.

Taylor Swift released Midnights on October 21st. > Where do you find midnight? On a clock. > Clocks have alarms. > People set alarms to wake them up to get their exercise in early. > Exercise gives you endorphins, which make you happy. > People who want to be happy go to Fieldaze. (BAM!)

Fieldaze is a three-day festival with activities for everyone. The three headliner events are a 5K and half marathon; a 20-, 26-, and 32-mile gravel grinder bike race, and two-mile kayak race. There will also be music, food, entertainment, fitness classes, an expo with vendors and giveaways, and more throughout the weekend at the festival’s HQ, Wiseacre Brewing. Fitness classes are free and include line dancing, CycleBar, yoga, Crossfit, pilates, HIIT, boxing, and swing dancing. For a full schedule of class offerings and to register, go here.

× Expand Photography by Fahmi Fakhrudin on Unsplash

Wiseacre Brewing Company Taproom, 234 E. Butler

Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Taylor Swift released Midnights on October 21st. > October 21st is exactly one month after September 21st. > September 21st is the subject of a song by Earth, Wind & Fire. > Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” has played at every single wedding in America. (No need to look that up, it’s a fact. Trust me.) > Weddings are celebrations of marriage, and, as quoted in the Princessbride, marriage is what brings people together. > What else brings people together? The Grind City Coffee Xpo.

At the Grind City Coffee Xpo, attendees will be able to sample various brewing and roasting methods as well as food from local restaurants and bakers. Read all about what’s brewing at the expo in this article from the Memphis Flyer, our sister publication. Tickets ($25-$35) can be purchased here. All proceeds go to Protect Our Aquifer.

Grind City Coffee has also partnered with the Memphis Coffee Community for the Grind City Throwdown, where you can cheer on your favorite barista while enjoying beer from Grind City Brewery, food from Kinfolk, and coffee from Comeback Coffee. The event is free to attend at Comeback Coffee and will take place on Friday, November 4, at 7 p.m. If you would like to try your hand in the competition, register here. Beer passes cost $5.

Broad Avenue Arts District

Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Taylor Swift released Midnights on October 21st. > Midnights has a song called “Question …?” > Questions take the form of interrogative sentences. > The word sentence comes from the Latin word sententia, meaning thought or opinion. > The Latin-speaking ancient Romans built an extensive road system. > Broad Avenue is a road that is hosting an art walk this weekend.

The art walk, which is free to attend, will feature 45+ local artists and makers. Neighborhood Print Co. will host live T-shirt printing, High Expectations will put on aerial arts displays, and Vice & Virtue will have an espresso bar with specialty drinks set up outside.

Memphis Made Brewing Company, 768 S. Cooper

Saturday, November 5, 3-7 p.m.

Taylor Swift released Midnights on October 21st. > October 21st is the anniversary of the death of sculptor Nancy Graves (1939-1995). > One of Nancy Graves’ most well-known works is Camels, three sculptures of camels mimicking the process of taxidermy. > Like Graves, Ken Walker created a taxidermy-imitating sculpture of Patty the Sasquatch in 2020. > Sasquatch is another name for Bigfoot. > Memphis’ last Bigfoot Festival is this weekend.

That’s right: The Memphis Bigfoot Festival, founded by Flyer writer Toby Sells, is stomping into Memphis for the last time. The day will have a roundup of all the Bigfoot news from the year, evidence videos, a town hall discussion, a Bigfoot fashion show, Bigfoot trivia, bluegrass from The Late Greats, and paranormal vendors. The festival is free to attend, and before you go, we suggest giving a read to Toby’s “Stomping In Memphis” from our September issue of the magazine.

× Expand photography courtesy Japan-America Society of Tennessee

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sunday, November 6, 9:30 a.m.-4p.m.

Taylor Swift released Midnights on October 21st. > Track 16 on Midnights is “Paris.” > Paris is in France. > France declined Tom Cruise’s request to become an honorary citizen. > Tom Cruise has his own memorial day — Tom Cruise Day — in Japan on October 10th. > Memphis will celebrate Japan at the Memphis Japan Festival this weekend.

The Memphis Japan Festival will include entertainment, food, crafts, games, martial arts on the lawn, a roving Japanese Candyman, taiko, anime collectibles, cultural lectures, and so much more. Plus, guests can enjoy bonsai displays and workshops, calligraphy and origami activities, traditional Japanese doll decorating, sumo suit wrestling, tea house “Edo” (complimentary Japanese green tea, rice crackers, and candy), and a traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

The day’s performance schedule can be found here, and the lecture schedule can be found here.

Admission to the festival is included in MBG admission ($12/adults, $10/seniors, $7/kids 2-12, free/kids under 2).