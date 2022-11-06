Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

See a showcase of local musicians, honor our military veterans, follow the yellow brick road, weave your own scarf in a day, and hear a soldier's tale this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Note: You can especially help the arts sector by attending the starred (*) events below and, while there, take a 3-minute Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity® survey. These surveys are conducted just twice per decade to measure the current economic impact of spending by both arts organizations and their audiences. Whether spending locally on dinner and drinks, childcare, parking or rideshare, or perhaps even your outfit purchased for the occasion, these arts event-related expenditures have a major economic impact. 2016 survey data revealed that Memphis’ arts sector is a $197 million industry and collectively the second largest employer. What will 2022 tell us?

What Color is Goodness? Book Release and Art Exhibit

Inspired by her five-year-old niece, Emily Morrison's first poetry book helps readers find goodness in unexpected places while exploring friendships, vulnerability, mindfulness, and community. Celebrate the book's launch with a book signing and artwork from local artist and former ArtsMemphis board member Pam McDonnell at Novel Book Store.

novel. | Wednesday, November 9

Memphis Songwriters Series hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart

An effortless way to discover Memphis artists is by attending this monthly event, where host Mark Edgar Stuart and his musical guests take you on a journey behind their musical careers. This month's show features Wyly Bigger, Amy LaVere, and Will Sexton.

Halloran Centre | Thursday, November 10

Veterans Day Concert

In honor of our military veterans, the Memphis Wind Symphony will perform a free concert with a variety of classics like “Chimes of Liberty,” “Gettysburg,” and “A Patriotic Salute,” along with new compositions. Do not miss this FREE, family-friendly patriotic celebration event!

The Grove at GPAC | Friday, November 11

The Wizard of Oz

Lions, tigers, and bears! Follow young Dorothy Gale on her adventures in the magical land of Oz on the stage at Playhouse on the Square. Will Dorothy and her dog Toto make it back home? Find out this holiday season.

Playhouse on the Square | Saturday, November 12

Weave a Scarf in a Day *

Winter is coming, and you need your own personally handwoven scarf! In this epic workshop, fiber artist Angela Schneider will teach novices and pros alike how to knit a beautiful scarf. Looms will be warped and ready to weave, with all materials and supplies included.

Arrow Creative | Saturday, November 12

The Soldier’s Tale *

In what ways do you honor the past? In partnership with Alpha Omega, Iris Collective interviewed local veterans about their stories and experiences, and now, you can hear the musical interludes created to accompany their stories. This classic Stravinsky piece has a Memphis twist with local anecdotes and features Iris Collective musicians, conductor Andrew Grams, Ballet Memphis dancers, and Playhouse on the Square's JS Tate.

GPAC | Saturday, November 12