Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, try your hand at still life painting, listen to the rhythm of the city, find the magic flute, and hear a unique performance from an unheard-of ensemble. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Note: You can especially help the arts sector by attending the starred (*) events below and, while there, take a 3-minute Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity® survey. These surveys are conducted just twice per decade to measure the current economic impact of spending by both arts organizations and their audiences. Whether spending locally on dinner and drinks, childcare, parking or rideshare, or perhaps even your outfit purchased for the occasion, these arts event-related expenditures have a major economic impact. 2016 survey data revealed that Memphis’ arts sector is a $197 million industry and collectively the second largest employer. What will 2022 tell us?

× Expand Erica Qualy Art

Still Life Painting with Erica Qualy *

Let your inner artist loose! In this class, local multi-media artist Erica Qualy will demonstrate the fundamentals of painting still life in acrylic while teaching you how to explore color mixing and paint application. Go home with a new piece of art you can proudly display in your home!

Arrow Creative | Wednesday, November 2

× Expand Photograph by Jim Herrington

John Paul Keith & The Rhythm Of The City *

Take in the fall weather and the local tunes at The Grove at GPAC with local musician John Paul Keith. His latest release, The Rhythm of the City, was called “one of the finest and most genuine roots albums of the year" by American Songwriter. Pack a picnic or enjoy local fare from Gourmade food truck.

The Grove at GPAC | Thursday, November 3

× Expand D. Darr

Charles Lloyd Trio *

Memphian Charles Lloyd's music will transport and delight you with his lifetime of experience in jazz. His performances express beauty through music, which vibrates the soul. A Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the prestigious Chevalier des Arts et Lettre from the French Minister of Culture, Lloyd is a legend worth seeing.

GPAC | Friday, November 4

× Expand Brooks Museum

A Quest for the Magic Flute

This free event gives the whole family a fun way to discover the wonder of Mozart's classic, The Magic Flute. Participate in this multi-sensory scavenger hunt led by Opera Memphis. Space is limited!

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, November 5

Unheard-of//Ensemble

Immerse yourself in this unique performance of Fire Ecologies by Christopher Stark, a musical and visual venture that explores American landscapes, like Montana, Oregon, California, and Colorado, through the lens of climate change. Unheard-of//Ensemble is a contemporary chamber ensemble dedicated to connecting new music to communities across the nation, using technology and interactive multimedia.

Crosstown Theater | Saturday, November 5