Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography courtesy elvis presley enterprises

Graceland

Through Saturday, November 18

I, by nature, am a procrastinator. Early bird gets the worm? No thanks. Worms are gross. I’m more of the “better late than never” speed, but the new year is approaching, so who knows, maybe I’ll change. Maybe, I’ll embrace timing things better or being early, just like Graceland is, as it kicks off the holiday season early with its Holiday Lighting Weekend. The weekend has loads to offer, including the grand opening of the Enesco Gift Shop and Gallery, featuring the world's largest display of Department 56 Villages where you can step into an enchanted holiday wonderland of displays and vignettes showcasing more than 1,500 individual Christmas and holiday village pieces.

Kevin and Bethany Paige will perform on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Paiges’ annual concert will treat the audience to traditional Christmas songs sung in a way that would make Karen Carpenter and Barbara Streisand proud, as well as modern arrangements that are exciting and unique, plus a few of Elvis’ Christmas classics. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., you can catch a double feature of Hallmark’s Christmas at Graceland and its sequel at the Guest House Theater. It’s free to attend, and will be a delight for all ages.

Find more information on Graceland’s Holiday Lighting Weekend here.

× Expand photography by Ziggy Mack

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, November 18, 5:30 p.m. | Sunday, November 19, 2:30 p.m.

The thing about dancing is that you have to be on time, you know? To the beat of the music. And I’m not good at that. Which is why you won’t see me on the stage for New Ballet Ensemble’s NutRemix. That show is just too darn tootin’ good for the likes of me. After all, NBE’s take on The Nutcracker is an electrifying and innovative production that takes the entire family on a captivating journey with a story set on Memphis’ iconic Beale Street. Tickets ($29-$52) can be purchased here.

P.S. You should check out this story by Alex Greene. It’s all about dance in Memphis and is a delight to read!

× Expand Photography by Scott Warman on Unsplash

Cossitt Library

Saturday, November 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The thing about cooking is that you can’t really get away with procrastinating. I have found out the hard way that it is possible to over-boil water, and that is all I will say about that. And so, that leads me to the next thing to do this weekend: Eat This Book Festival, where no books will be eaten but delicious food will be. The festival is a celebration of Memphis food culture with vendors, free samples, crafts, and more! This year’s festival will be headlined by Chef Eli, who along with other local chefs will host live cooking demos.

× Expand photography by noé cugny

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, November 18, 8-9:30 p.m.

The thing about singing is you have to know when to come in at the right time. It’s all in the timing. Start to sing too early in the song? Talk about awkward. Start to sing too late? Even more awkward. But Grammy-nominated artist Cyrille Aimée knows how to do it just right. She’s sung on the street corners of Europes, at some of the most prestigious jazz festivals, and now she’ll sing at the Germantown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography by carla mcdonald

Theatre Memphis

Performances through Saturday, November 18th

The thing about being ahead of your time is that your story sometimes becomes lost to time. One such story is that of Henrietta Leavitt, around whom Theatre Memphis’ latest production, Silent Sky. revolves. As the theater company states, “The story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discovery. As her ideas were rejected (or not allowed), in her free time she attempted to measure the light and distance of stars while also trying to take measure of her life on Earth … trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. She and her peers changed the public’s understanding of the heavens and Earth.”

Silent Sky’s final two performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.